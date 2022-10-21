Will Moore

Moore

Searcy lawyer Will Moore believes he “can bring unique, refreshed perspective” to the city attorney position if he’s elected Nov. 8.

Moore is challenging incumbent Buck Gibson in the general election. Early voting begins Monday at the Carmichael Community Center, 801 S. Elm St., and White County Cooperative Extension Service Office, 2400 Old Landing Road.

