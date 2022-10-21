Searcy lawyer Will Moore believes he “can bring unique, refreshed perspective” to the city attorney position if he’s elected Nov. 8.
Moore is challenging incumbent Buck Gibson in the general election. Early voting begins Monday at the Carmichael Community Center, 801 S. Elm St., and White County Cooperative Extension Service Office, 2400 Old Landing Road.
Moore said he was born and raised in Searcy and is “a proud graduate of Searcy High School, the University of Arkansas and the University of Arkansas School of Law.” He said he spent the first five years of his career working as an attorney in Oklahoma City “in the oil and gas industry for a large publicly traded company and a large private equity group.”
“From 2016 to 2018, after making it back home to Arkansas, I worked in state government as a lawyer representing the state’s interest in all 75 counties,” he said.
“Most recently, I have worked with a large nonprofit organization with hundreds of employees and dozens of locations across a tristate footprint.
“I am proud of my experience and I look forward to bringing lessons learned and a business mind-set to municipal leadership.”
He said the reason that he decided to run for city attorney is because “our hometown has developed some impressive momentum over the last several years. The city is primed for positive growth and is going about it in the right way by seeking feedback from the community at large.
“As someone who has moved off, but was always convicted about getting home, I think I can bring unique, refreshed perspective to help ensure that we maintain our own identity while capitalizing on opportunities at hand,” Moore said.
He said he thinks the most important thing that he can bring to the residents of Searcy is his desire to innovate and a willingness to change.
“I will evaluate processes that touch and concern my office to ensure they are the most efficient and effective deployment of our tax dollars,” Moore said. “I look forward to working closely with the Searcy Police Department to ensure our officers feel supported and heard so that they can continue to serve our community and keep it a safe place to live and work.”
He said he believes his work ethic and philosophy “reflect my biggest strengths and goals as an individual.”
“I want to be as available and responsive as I can reasonably be,” Moore said. “I don’t want anyone wondering if/when I will get back to them or get them a legal opinion. My goal is to treat everyone like I want to be treated. I believe that even in adversarial situations, I can treat my neighbors with respect and kindness.”
Moore said he is happily married to his wife, Holly, and they have three children, Walker, 7, Evie, 4, and John Wyatt, 1, “who I’m very excited to watch grow up in Searcy.”
He said he and his wife are “proud members” of Fellowship Bible Church and he is on the board of the White County Community Foundation. “I am a graduate of the Leadership programs sponsored by Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce and the Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce,” he said.
