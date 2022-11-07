Beebe City Councilman Danny Mahoney elected not to speak with The Daily Citizen about his candidacy for mayor.

Mahoney, who is running against incumbent Mike Robertson in Tuesday’s general election, was called three times by the newspaper to request a candidate profile interview. Three messages were left with no calls returned. Also, Mahoney was asked in person about being interviewed at the City Council meeting on Thursday night. He said, “I might send you something; let me think about it.” No text message or email from Mahoney had been received by Monday’s press deadline.

