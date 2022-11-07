Beebe City Councilman Danny Mahoney elected not to speak with The Daily Citizen about his candidacy for mayor.
Mahoney, who is running against incumbent Mike Robertson in Tuesday’s general election, was called three times by the newspaper to request a candidate profile interview. Three messages were left with no calls returned. Also, Mahoney was asked in person about being interviewed at the City Council meeting on Thursday night. He said, “I might send you something; let me think about it.” No text message or email from Mahoney had been received by Monday’s press deadline.
Voting in the general election takes place from 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. today and can been done at any polling site in White County. The Beebe area sites are Antioch Church, 2062 Arkansas Highway 31 N.; Beebe City Hall, 321 N. Elm St.; and Beebe Church of Christ, 1906 W. Center St.
For the sake of providing some information about this candidate, The Daily Citizen is republishing part of an article from 2020, when Mahoney ran for the Beebe City Council.
Mahoney said then that he was a lifelong Beebe resident known by 90 percent of the city’s residents. Running for a seat on the council was crossing off one of his “bucket list” items. He defeated incumbent Lee McLane for Ward 1, Position 2. Mahoney got 1,774 votes (68.57 percent) to 813 (31.43 percent) for McLane, who is returning to the council next year as an unopposed candidate.
Mahoney said in 2020 that he joined the Army in 1981 and served until 1987. He has had a family business, Gene’s Inc., in Beebe for more than 40 years. The business is an auto body and a wrecker service.
Mahoney said he is more or less a recovering alcoholic who had been clean for a little over two years at the time that he decided to run for council.
“It’s just something I wanted to do for the city,” Mahoney said of his decision to run for council. “I’m straight up. I’m a ‘what’s good for the goose is what’s good for the gander type of guy.’”
Having a good ballpark for the kids and having a nice community center for Beebe are two things that Mahoney said are important for him.
“We used to have stuff for the kids,” he said. “We just don’t have anything for the young people anymore. The more busy kids are the better. It keeps them off of drugs.”
Mahoney said he works seven days a week, 12 to 14 hours a day, and describes himself as a “working man.” He said he loves fishing and deer hunting whenever he gets the chance. “That’s the only peace of mind I get.”
Mahoney, who said he has four brothers in Beebe, too, said getting his name out there had not been too hard for him.
“With the wrecker service and the business, you meet a lot of people,” he said. “I’m not a shy person.”
Concerning being on the council, Mahoney said, “I ain’t getting in there to make a bunch of promises that a lot of people do. What’s good for the goose is good for the gander and what’s good for the poor people is good for the rich people. I am an equal opportunist; that is just how I feel about everything, whether it’s politics or whatever. Everybody to their own; it is what it is. That’s the type of person that I am.”
While on the council, Mahoney voted to abolish the Beebe Water and Sewer Commission and have the city take over in 2021.
“I don’t see that ya’ll done anything,” Mahoney said to the commission. “I’m blunt, I’m straight to the point, them pictures [manholes without covers] right there prove it. That is piss-poor.”
“The water in Beebe hasn’t been worth drinking since ‘94. You all run it as a business. You got stockholders, which is the citizens of Beebe, and I think they are way, way down on the stick. If we are not going to fix the water and we are not going to fix the sewer, we’re not growing none, so you’re pissing in the wind. I think the commission should be out.”
He also was among the council members who defended an ordinance that year blocking businesses from selling items considered to be drug paraphernalia.
“So the ordinance is going to stay like it is,” Mahoney told the business owner making the request to change the 2010 ordinance. “If you want to sell the one [scale] that has food on it and the one that grinds coffee, I guess you can do that, but the ordinance is going to stay like it is.”
In the summer of 2021, Mahoney requested that the city’s vicious animal ordinance be reconsidered after because charged with violating it. The council voted 5-1 in August 2021 to keep the ordinance. Mahoney pleaded no-contest in White County District Court that October to violating the ordinance and was fined $250 and greed to move his dog, a pit bull breed, outside the city limits.
In December, he pleaded guilty to contempt of court and a second citation for violating the ordinance for not moving his dog out of the city limits. He was ordered by District Judge Mark Derrick to pay around $1,000 in fines for both the violation and contempt.
This May, after Mahoney had filed to run for mayor, Robertson directed the city’s attorneys to investigated whether he had committed nonfeasance of office concerning the “warrant and charges” against him. Robertson then sued Mahoney to keep him off the ballot based on questions about the petition form Mahoney circulated and pleading guilty to violating the city ordinance.
White County Circuit Judge Daniel Brock ruled in September that Robertson did not meet the burden of proof that an “infamous crime” was committed by Mahoney or that he used the wrong petition form.
