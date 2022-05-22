Concerns over curriculum are part of what is driving a longtime Cabot School District teacher to run for the Beebe School Board.
Bennie Brock Jr. is running for the Zone 1 position against incumbent Janet Hines in Tuesday’s school board elections. They both are members of the Beebe High School class of 1980.
Brock said his grandson is “in kindergarten at Beebe. Last fall, I started hearing some stories about the curriculum that was being put out in front of the kids and so I thought you know, that’s my grandson, I got to check this out. I started looking into the curriculum and I found some concerns. I was really concerned with it.”
Brock said he even met with the curriculum directors about it and he said he wasn’t quite satisfied with the answers he got. He said there was a parent action group in Beebe that started a Facebook page about the curriculum.
“I wasn’t really looking to run for School Board,” Brock said, “I really wasn’t, but then people were saying, somebody’s got to do it, somebody’s got to do it, somebody’s got to step up. I started looking at some other things within the district and I thought, ‘Oh man,’ so I got the petition and we got it signed.”
Brock talked about “age appropriate” when it comes to the curriculum. “Some of it has to do with identifying yourself and your gender and things like that. In elementary, I think we are just getting a little ahead of ourselves and maybe we’re making these kids grow up too soon and making them face issues they shouldn’t.”
He said he has heard that kids will come home and ask different questions that “third-graders shouldn’t be asking their parents. Like years ago it might of been junior high or high school.”
Brock said his campaign strategy has been using door hangers and he is trying to go to as many doors as he can, and “the thing that has really hurt my heart since I’ve been doing this is that almost every time I go out, more than one time I hear, ‘Beebe used to be a good school,’ and that hurts my heart.
“I’ve always thought it was a great school and I still think it’s a great school and I think it still has great teachers in it,” he said. “I think it’s kind of got off its path a little bit and it just needs some folks to get it back on the trail. If what’s going on inside the building is not as good as what’s going on outside the building, they got to match. The inside has got to match the outside.”
During his walks around Beebe, Brock said many parents have told him that they feel like they are not being heard when it comes to getting emails returned from administrators and the School Board. He also said teachers have told him they feel like they are being micromanaged.
He said he wants to be a voice for both the parents and the students. “Over the past three years, I have looked at the board minutes and they’re losing teachers left and right. They are leaving in big numbers and teacher paraprofessionals have direct contact with the kids and in the last three years, I believe when I counted it all up, it was around 100 teachers and paraprofessionals that had left total. If you’re having that much turnover, it’s hard to have consistency in your education. So the teacher turnover I believe is something that needs to be addressed. Why are teachers leaving and what can we do to retain them?”
Brock has been teaching at Cabot High School for 31 years. He said after graduating from Beebe High School, he crossed the street to go to Arkansas State University-Beebe for a couple of years and then took a year off and joined the Arkansas National Guard.
When he got out of basic training, he said he went to ASU in Jonesboro to study social studies education. He earned his bachelor’s degree there and then got his “first job at a little school called East Poinsett County school. It’s kind of up in northeast Arkansas, between Jonesboro and West Memphis, and I taught there for four years, and then while I was teaching there they had just consolidated and they thought they needed a full-time social studies teacher.
“Well, right after a year they realized they only needed a half-time social studies teacher, but they needed a half-time special ed teacher, too,” he said. “I went back and got certified in special ed, so I’ve got both certifications with special ed and social studies.”
In 1991, the Cabot School District gave Brock the opportunity to go to work there. “Being from Beebe, I jumped on that. In the 2000s, I went back and got my master’s degree in the practice and theory of education from ASU Jonesboro. I’ve taught in a variety of classrooms because I had the special ed certification. I’ve done what they call the self-contained rooms, resource rooms, inclusion rooms, integrated para-support. Now I teach American history and it’s a regular class. I have a para [paraprofessional] with me so we can have kids with disabilities in our classroom with us.”
In his time with Cabot, he has been the head of the special ed department at the high school and right now, he is the head of the history department at the high school. Brock said he knew since he was in the 10th grade that he wanted to teach history.
Brock said he has two girls and they both graduated from Beebe and he said he felt like after he graduating from Beebe, he was prepared for college just like his two girls were prepared and they did well in college. “I always thought this was a good school that set the foundations for kids to do whatever they wanted when they left.”
Brock said anybody that knows him, know that he is a family man. “I am always with my family. I got my two girls and I’ve got three grandchildren. I am always with them and their families. I got a granddaughter that plays softball. We go to softball games, like this summer we’re going to Gulf Shores [Ala.] for a tournament and the whole family is going. We’re just a family-oriented group and I guess and interesting thing to say is, I’m a teacher, my wife is a teacher, she teaches at Des Arc, and my oldest daughter teaches at Beebe and my youngest daughter teaches at Cabot.”
