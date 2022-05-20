Doug Kennedy says he has spent his life in public service, and now it’s time use that experience as a justice of the peace.
Kennedy is running in Tuesday’s Republican primary against Michael Westergren for District 1 JP. Horace Taylor, who holds the seat, is not running for re-election.
“My livelihood has been dealing with the public, serving the public,” Kennedy said. “I had actually been approached a few years ago to run. I have the greatest respect for Horace Taylor, and I told him as long as he is running, I would not run against him.
“I have been lucky enough to work in different areas where I see different things. Public health and safety I think is my strong thing and I served as a planning and zoning commissioner here at Beebe. I left planning and zoning when I was offered a spot on the White River Area on Aging.”
Kennedy, 63, said he is from Beebe and has lived there all his life, graduating from Beebe High School in 1977. “I got involved in the fire service and EMS [emergency medical service]. I worked for John Deere for a while, right out of school, and then got involved in EMS and the fire service and pretty well have done it ever since.
“I served as chief deputy coroner under two different coroners in White County. I was the fire chief here [in Beebe] when the tornado hit [in 1999], so I have experience dealing with FEMA [Federal Emergency Management Agency]. We have dealt with tornadoes before during my 10 years of EMS. I worked for Mid-Ark and then Mid-Ark was bought out by Pro-Med and I stayed on and Pro-Med was bought out by Rural Metro and I stayed on; now, they’re owned by NorthStar.”
Kennedy, who said he retired from the fire department in 2000 “will have 40 years on the ambulance” Jan. 1, 2023. Most people working in EMS have normally held down two jobs, according to Kennedy. He said he had dump trucks for many years.
“Lord knows I travel roads that most people in White County don’t even know about as far as John Q. Public, unless they live there, and I have direct interaction with the sheriff’s department, and all the police and the fire departments because of first responders,” he said.
Although he’s running as a Republican, Kennedy said he’s “for everybody. Everyone deserves the same chance, the same options in life.”
“I know sometimes in politics you’re kind of expected to swing one way or another as far as to sway to this group or that group,” he said. “I guess one thing about me is, I’m always for the underdog.”
That doesn’t mean that he believes everyone should be allowed to do whatever they want. “I was raised around guns. When I went to school, everybody had guns. Do I think there’s people that shouldn’t have them? Most definitely.”
He does believe that spending by the government should be like it is for households where “you don’t want to spend money but sometimes you have to. Sometimes it’s a wise move, spend $100 right now and fix something right rather than put it off and spend $500.”
“In the same token, I have seen money spent different places where it could have been fixed right,” Kennedy said. “Talk to people working in the field. Me and you sit back and decide this is ... the best backhoe for the money that we can run or do so and so, and you talk to people running it and they say, ‘We don’t like that.’ I’ve had equipment shoved down my throat before that I didn’t like that could have been purchased for less money and been perfect.
“I don’t mind rolling up my sleeves and wading out in the water, whatever, to be wherever the people are. My experience during the tornado and all, I thought that was something I learned in classes and I quickly found out that classes and even table-top drills really don’t do an actual storm justice. We’ve been so lucky, different towns. I went to different fire departments after the tornado and spoke to them, and I was surprised because FEMA was asking me to go talk to them. You have stuff in your office that you take for granted but if your office was to get blowed away tomorrow, you couldn’t sit down and make a list of everything.
“I feel like I can help direct the county through my mistakes, stuff that I’ve seen. I have had family in police work, but all the sudden, do I believe it qualifies me for police work? No.”
Kennedy and his wife, Michelle, have been married for 26 1/2 years, he said. His wife is from California and moved “out to Floyd” in 1996. She is a military child and worked at the hospital and on the ambulance. She also worked for Beebe Parks and Recreation and ran the pool for years.
“We have four kids between us,” Kennedy said. “I have two girls from a previous marriage. We have eight living grandchildren. The year of 2017 was tough on us.”
In the past, Kennedy said he has hunted and fished, but “mostly, I like yardwork,” he said with a laugh. “I tell my wife, I said, “I guess I could be like Forest Gump.’ I said, ‘I’m happy mowing grass.’ It’s like Forest Gump without all the money. I enjoy just getting out.
“My wife said I’m a social butterfly,” he said. “I don’t really like crowds but people I know. My sleep patterns have been so messed up with 40 years of 24-hour shifts. Up until 2000, I worked two full-time jobs, I worked fire department and the ambulance, so I’d work a 24 and two 12’s so my eyes open at 3 o’clock every morning. I mean, I’m awake so I go to the gym and then go to the coffee shop and I sit there with all the regulars.
Kennedy said his voice “is courtesy of throat cancer. It has actually made me a better person. In June, I will be five years out” from having cancer.
