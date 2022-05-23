Seeing kids grow is what it is all about, according to Beebe School Board member Janet Hines.
“That’s the highlight of our board meetings is getting to see kids and what they have done,” Hines said. “Kids are just so resilient and they just have learned and grown so much in our district. We have great teachers. They really pull out the strengths of the kids and the kids are just amazing. I’m just overwhelmed every time we have a meeting. It’s just like last night [Monday], so many broken records for our school. It’s just so great.”
Hines, who has been on the board for about 15 years, is facing challenger Benny Brock Jr. on Tuesday in the school board elections.
She said the board doesn’t always agree but sometimes they “agree to disagree and talk through things. Our particular board just does not get up and yell and scream and carry on. We sit down and quietly talk and listen to everybody’s viewpoint, so it’s been a really nice run.”
Hines said it would be really hard on the school system to have five new members of the board. “We’re lucky that we are keeping two for sure, so that is my main reason for running this time. I want to see some people who have some experience. I’m excited to see the two new board members we already have. I’m excited, they’re excited and so it will be great.
The hardest thing about being the board for Hines, she said, is the discipline hearings for students. “It’s just so sad because you don’t know where the problem is or why they got to where they did. You want to help them so bad. You want to see them succeed because they just beat themselves up, and I hate it. I hate to see kids not succeed. We give them good options so hopefully at the end of the day they take our options for alternative schooling and continue. Anybody can learn from a mistake, so those are all the hardest parts for me, seeing those poor kids make a mistake and have to follow the discipline rules.”
Hines said when she went to kindergarten in Beebe it “was not at the school. It was in downtown Beebe. I started first grade at Beebe and graduated from Beebe High School in 1980.”
After graduation, Hines said she went to work for Mike Graff Service Co. in Beebe for a couple of years and then she was called to come work for her dad, who owned Jacksonville Steel. “I started here in about 1982. I had worked here some in the summers before that. My dad ran the business until he died in 1994 and I have been running the business since.”
Hines started on the School Board in 1999 and she said her first term ended with the annexation of McRae. “When my School Board term ended at five years, we were right in the middle of that, so I had to stay on the board, so I stayed on the board a little bit longer than my five-year term. That was an eye-opening experience. I think that went well.
“Dr. Kieth Williams was the superintendent back then. I learned a lot from him and then, of course, we hired Dr. [Belinda] Shook. I went off the board. I lost an election to Lucy Mahoney and she served for quite some time and then she couldn’t finish her term, so I came back and finished her term for two years and then I have been on the board ever since then.”
Hines said Shook, who retired and was replaced with current Superintendent Dr. Chris Nail, was a joy to work with. “She just loved our district so much. It was just a family feeling with her there. She was incredible. She was a rock-solid leader.”
The transformation of the buildings on campus is another positive Hines talked about for the Beebe campus. ‘It just seems to get better and better and better. We’ve always had a beautiful campus. Dr. Williams always made sure we had a beautiful campus, and so it just continued and has grown and gotten better. If a building burned, we just looked at all of our options and just came up with great solutions every time, so we’ve only improved. We just do have a great building system.”
Hines said she has three grown children and two small adopted daughters who are in the school system now. “I have five grandchildren also, so that is my hobby. If I could spend time with all of them, that’s what I would do. My two daughters and my granddaughter do dance and we do a lot of traveling and dance. We have a lot of fun doing that, so we’re busy people.”
