Incumbent state Rep. Les Eaves is proud of his work as a legislator, especially two bills he sponsored that ended up being passed by the Legislature, including one that was very personal to him.
Eaves, a Republican, is running for reelection to his fourth term in office in the Nov. 8 general election against Democratic challenger Shantel Davis.
Eaves said he graduated from high school in Arlington, Texas, in 1985 and when he was in 10th grade met his wife, Denice. He said they celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary last Tuesday.
Eaves started college in Arlington but ended up finishing his business management degree at Colorado State University about 2014. Before then, he “had a printing business in Arlington that we had for a number of years and ended up selling it, and I got into real estate and worked with a lot of the Texas Rangers ballplayers, some of the Dallas Cowboys football players, couple of hockey players there in the Arlington/Dallas area.”
In 1998, Eaves’ dad called him and asked him if he ever considered moving back home to Arkansas to help him run the trailer manufacturing business. He said he and his wife talked about it and decided to move back to Arkansas. “And we chose Searcy in 1998 and have been here ever since.”
Asked about how politics entered the picture, Eaves said, “When I was 15 years old, my first job was in a barbecue restaurant that was owned by a man named Roy English in Arlington, Texas. And I made some comments in his office one day about all these pictures of people in suits and who they were and why they were taking pictures with him, and he said, ‘Well, I’m a Texas state representative.’”
“I was intrigued and my comment was ‘Well, you have to be a lawyer, right, to be a state representative?’ I didn’t know any different. And he said, ‘No, no, not at all.’ He goes, ‘In fact, young man, you can do this some day’ and it just kind of impressed on me anybody could do it and he made it feel something that it was something that was worthwhile and made me feel like I could do it. So that always stuck in the back of my mind.”
When Eaves moved to Searcy, he said he still always want to become a state representative. He made friends with several people who were in the Legislature. “One of my best friends now is Sen.r Jonathan Dismang [R-Beebe]. I got to be real close friends with him and we talked about it. The state representative spot became available because the current rep was not running again, so this was my opportunity to run and I did.”
About six months ago, Eaves said he actually found English in Fort Worth through a very close friend of his. “I was able to talk to Roy English and tell him what an impact he had made on my life and how he encouraged me. He said, ‘I am at a loss for words. That means more than you will ever know.’ My point to him was you never know when you tell a young person something what that impact is going to be and it was enormous for me.”
Since 2015, Eaves said he is proud of the work overall he has been involved in as a state legislator. “Since 2015, we’ve lowered income tax for all tax brackets. We have also cut barriers for entry for small businesses. Those are things I’m proud of because those are things I ran on to begin with.”
Among the two things he as he was “actually very proud of” was a bill he ran last session that prevented the state from taxing PPP loans, the Payroll Protection Program loans during COVID. Without action, the state was poised to tax those forgiven loans.
“And that was the largest tax cut in the history of the state at the time,” Eaves said. “We’ve since gone over that with income tax reductions. It was COVID and businesses were struggling so to end up sending them a tax bill at the end of all that, that just seemed wrong, and that was quite the battle between myself, Sen. Dismang and the executive branch. We had to to kind of go to battle on that to try to get it to happen. So I’m real proud of that.”
The other bill, which Eaves said is most “dear” to him, was legislation that became known as Paisley’s Law. It is named after his granddaughter who died in the womb the day before she was to be born.
“So what we realized is, in Arkansas, stillborn children are not recognized as children; they’re not recognized as babies; they have no status,” Eaves said. “So I passed [sponsored] a bill that became Paisley’s Law and that gives families of stillborn children a $500 tax credit to help them offset things like the hospital bills, the funerals, all the things that go along with that. And [U.S.] Sen. Tom Cotton has since modeled a federal law after our state law and he’s trying to get that done on the federal side. So that’s pretty near and dear to my heart.”
Discussing phasing out state income taxes, Eaves said the state has “got a lot more work to do on that. It’s not something that can be done in a very quick way. We still have critical services that we need to continue to fund.”
“The beauty of this thing is, since we cut income taxes every year since 2015, we have also had a surplus every year since 2015,” he said.
Improving educational outcomes is something else Eaves brought up.
“We have started putting a lot more emphasis on workforce training, trying to get back to those times when we had shop class and when we had welding class and those kind of things,” he said. “I think we’ve gone so long with the idea that the only path to success for young adults going out of high school was college. If you didn’t go to college, you were somehow a failure, and that is 100 percent not the case.
“College is great and there are certain professions that if you want to be in those professions, you definitely need to go to college, but there are some of those that you can make a wonderful living and make a huge impact on your family and your state and not require going to college.”
Eaves said he hosted about 30 high school students a couple of weeks ago at his factory and they were all in welding class. “We’ve got about 30 or 40 welders out of our 70 employees, so they got to see what welding looked like in the real world. These are jobs that pay well and can give you a good career.”
Turning to teacher pay, Eaves said he thinks it is important to mention that it has been increased all across the state, “every single session since 2015.” He said he think that is important and he thinks that teachers are underpaid. “It is a supremely noble profession that needs to be recognized.”
In terms of infrastructure, Eaves said broadband access is probably the biggest issue. He said broadband is not what it was 10 years ago with people just wanting it to get on and watch YouTube. He said there are schools, including colleges and high schools that require broadband “in some cases to do your homework. So broadband is more of a utility like electricity is to homes, so we had to spend a lot of money and energy to try to make sure we can get broadband out to all the houses and homes in Arkansas.”
According to Eaves, there also is a huge need for water and sewer improvements across the state. “It’s an enormous need to try to improve those areas.”
Eaves said there are policies Democrats and Republicans can agree on “but the radical left are things to me that don’t make a whole lot of sense. We can’t all go to electric cars overnight. There has got to be some way that you are going to be able charge those vehicles and charging those vehicles generally requires something to generate that power.”
