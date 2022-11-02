Republicans were in the minority when Sen. Jonathan Dismang first became part of the Arkansas Legislature. Now, Dismang is looking to hold on to his seat next week as part of the majority and favored party in the state.
“I went in as part of the minority party,” Dismang said. “The Republicans were in the minority when I was in the House and also the first and second term I had in the Senate, so I have seen quite a bit of change. I think that has taught me how to work with people, especially those who have different viewpoints.
“My policy is you hold to your core beliefs. You hold to your values. You make sure you represent your people back home, but we also try to move forward to better not just the state, but our local communities.”
The Republican from Beebe is taking on Democratic challenger Nick Cartwright and Libertarian James Burk for his District 18 seat. Early voting continues through Monday at the Carmichael Community Center, 801 S. Elm St., and White County Cooperative Extension Service Office, 2400 Old Landing Road.
Dismang, a 1997 graduate of Beebe High School, went to college at Harding University, where he majored in accounting and economics. He said in one of his economics classes he met Josh Hutchinson, whose father was a U.S. senator. Dismang did a summer internship between his junior and senior year in Washington, D.C.m and said he really enjoyed it and didn’t think of politics a whole lot after that. He said he took an accounting job in Little Rock and worked it for several years.
He said his wife, Mandy, also is originally from White County and he convinced her to move to Little Rock for a little bit before they moved back to White County. Dismang said he then ran for an open seat in the state House of Representatives in 2008 and was successful.
When term limits kept Sen. John Paul Capps from running for reelection after Dismang’s first term in the House, he then ran for Capps/ seat in the Senate. In 2020, Arkansas voters amended term limits for legislators. The new terms are 12 years consecutive, then 12 more years are a four-year break. Legislators elected under the previous term limits are allowed to serve 16 years before the four-year break.
His time in the Senate has allowed Dismang, served a term as president pro tempore, to become chairman of the Joint Budget Committee.
“For me, the No. 1 function that I have is making sure we have a good conservative budget here in the state,” Dismang said. “I would argue also that should be the prominent role of any legislator, having a watchful eye on the state budget.”
Dismang said a new administration will be coming in next year with the election of a new governor and that will bring some challenges, just like with any new administration, as far as working with any learning curve that might exist.
Talking about the state surplus, he said it will be a big topic during the next session, but “one thing that everyone needs to keep in mind is that the surplus is one-time money that is not expected to reoccur again, so we do not need to base any ongoing expenses on this one-time money.
“What we need to do is make sure that we’re prudent with those dollars, those surplus dollars, that we maintain a balance to ensure that if we go into an economic recession or depression that the state will be able to cover its central services and then also to just ensure there is a statewide focus when we are spending those dollars that they are not going to individual pet projects of a governor or a legislator.”
Dismang believes the legislator has “already accomplished quite a bit” to help Arkansans when it comes to income tax reform. “I suspect there will be some additional movement on that and I will be a part of that conversation.”
Dismang said his dad and mom previously worked in the Beebe School District. His dad was a principal and his mom was a kindergarten teacher. He said his older brother, William, lives in the Floyd-El Paso area.
Dismang and his wife have two children, Cade, a freshman at Harding University, and Sawyer, who is in seventh grade at Harding Academy.
During his off time, Dismang said, “Me and the boys, we love to hunt and fish. One of the things I have started doing recently, I really enjoy older properties so we have been pretty involved in downtown Searcy in acquiring some properties and some partners and try to do some updates and make sure that we got a good viable downtown. Most people wouldn’t see that as a hobby but I really do enjoy that part of what I do.”
