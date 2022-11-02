Republicans were in the minority when Sen. Jonathan Dismang first became part of the Arkansas Legislature. Now, Dismang is looking to hold on to his seat next week as part of the majority and favored party in the state.

“I went in as part of the minority party,” Dismang said. “The Republicans were in the minority when I was in the House and also the first and second term I had in the Senate, so I have seen quite a bit of change. I think that has taught me how to work with people, especially those who have different viewpoints.

