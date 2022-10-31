Shantel Davis believes that voters in District 58 need to have a choice, so she decided to run for the state House of Representatives.
Although Davis, a Democrat, said she knows she is new to politics, she said by running this year against incumbent Republican Les Eaves “it gives the people of Kensett, Higginson and Searcy a choice. For so long, my opponent has been unopposed, so it just gives the people who haven’t had a choice just a choice in who they want to be their representative.”
Early voting in the Nov. 8 general election started last week and continues through Friday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and next Monday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the White County Cooperative Extension Service Office, 2400 Old Landing Road, and Carmichael Community Center, 801 S. Elm St.
David said she graduated from Morrilton High School in 1999, then did her undergraduate work at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway and her graduate work at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. Her master’s degree is in counseling and she has been employed by the state of Arkansas for more than 13 years.
“I assist in planning and recruitment and retention strategies and identify ongoing professional development needs for people who are in the early intervention program,” Davis said of her job in Developmental Disabilities Services with the Arkansas Department of Human Services. She said the program covers all 75 counties. She is stationed in Searcy but sometimes works at the central office in Little Rock.
She said by canvassing voters, she “was able to listen to the needs of the community. I know individuals have a different specific need, but the most common need that I heard when I canvassed from people in Kensett, Higginson and Searcy was having a safe community, a fair community,” she said. “Those were like the top concerns and, of course, I had people say they want a voice, want someone to be a voice for the community. I definitely feel like I can be a voice for the community.”
Being an advocate for the community is her biggest thing, Davis said.
“Integrity and ownership is really big to me,” she said. “If someone makes a mistake, own up to it. If you made the mistake, [say] ‘I made the mistake,’ and move on, learn from the mistake.
“I’m a hard worker. Although I’m new to politics, I’m a hard worker. I’m willing to learn and just be a voice for the community. I just have to go back to being a voice for the community because I actually hear the needs of the communities and I just have a heart for the community.”
Although she is from Morrilton originally, Davis said, “Searcy is home now. Searcy is important to me.
For her outside interests, Davis said, “Believe it or not, I’m a drummer, I’m a youth Sunday school teacher and in my totally off time, I love to bake and decorate custom cakes.”
