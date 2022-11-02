After announcing that he was running for Congress last year, Nick Cartwright decided “to focus more locally after the lines were redrawn” this year for congressional district boundaries based on the new population counts from the 2020 U.S. Census.

Cartwright, a Democrat, is taking on incumbent Jonathan Dismang, a Republican, and Libertarian James Burk for the District 18 state Senate seat in Tuesday’s general election. Early voting continues through Monday at the Carmichael Community Center, 801 S. Elm St., and White County Cooperative Extension Service Office, 2400 Old Landing Road.

