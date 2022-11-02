After announcing that he was running for Congress last year, Nick Cartwright decided “to focus more locally after the lines were redrawn” this year for congressional district boundaries based on the new population counts from the 2020 U.S. Census.
Cartwright, a Democrat, is taking on incumbent Jonathan Dismang, a Republican, and Libertarian James Burk for the District 18 state Senate seat in Tuesday’s general election. Early voting continues through Monday at the Carmichael Community Center, 801 S. Elm St., and White County Cooperative Extension Service Office, 2400 Old Landing Road.
“I saw where White County and a little bit of Cleburne and Faulkner County were kind of all together in this district and I just thought my efforts would be better spent in this race,” Cartwright said. “This is home and I have a lot of experience working in the communities in this area so I just thought it was a perfect match.”
Nick Cartwright is a 2012 graduate of Rose Bud High School. He went to the University of Central Arkansas at Conway and graduated with a political science degree in 2016.
After college, Cartwright said he moved back to Rose Bud to run for City Council and work on the city’s Veterans Memorial project. “I won that year in 2016 on the City Council.” He pursued his master’s degree in public administration from Arkansas State University in Jonesboro the same two years he served on the council.
He also started working for an organization called Rural Community Alliance, doing things like community organizing, education and community development and education advocacy. “The cool part about it was that I got to see what rural communities all across Arkansas were doing, and I really did try to apply that to my time in Rose Bud.”
Cartwright also has worked for a couple of other nonprofit/advocacy field-related jobs. He worked for Arkansas Public Policy Panel and worked out of state briefly for Community Farm Alliance, dealing with agricultural and farm policy.
Currently, Cartwright works for Arkansas Community Organizations in Little Rock. “I am the office manager/political director,” he said. Health care and housing are two things that Cartwright said he deals with in his work for communities.
When it comes to the issues closest to his heart, Cartwright said that “education is probably at the top of the list. I went to public schools my whole life from K through 12th to bachelor’s and master’s degree. In 2018, I ran for mayor [of Rose Bud]. I was 24 at the time. I ended up not winning.”
From being out on the campaign trail, Cartwright said education has been a big issue. “It had died down a little since the special session happened [in August], but that is probably the issue I have heard from most people on. Teacher pay is a big one. That is something the Legislature failed to do in the special session. They say they are going to do it in this next one [2023 regular session].
“I think we have really got to talk about paying our teachers a lot more. We really need to fund our schools excellently (rather than adequately like the constitution says).”
He also addressed his concerns with school choice in regard to vouchers to attend private schools.
“A lot of people talk about school choice and school choice sounds good on paper when you talk about it but what people don’t realize is that school choice essentially means defunding public schools,” he said. “I’m not talking about public school choice. That’s a little bit different. I’m talking about vouchers for private schools. I’m talking about giving preference to charter schools. These are things that are hurting rural communities. They are taking students away from rural public schools and that affects the budget, that affects teacher pay, that affects a lot of things that people care about.
“I have seen this across the state in my work. Whenever a rural school is severely impacted or it shuts down, that community dies, so that’s something that needs to be a top priority, especially for whoever is in the Senate seat.”
He said he would liked to see Arkansas teachers paid “at least $60,000.”That may be a little high for some people. I don’t think that’s enough.”
He also said those who help run schools like paraprofessionals “need to be paid a living wage too.”
Cartwright’s dad, David, worked as a paraprofessional at Rose Bud school “for a little over a decade. Since then he has a CDL [commercial driver’s license], so he has driven four buses and been a bus driver fo UCA and now he works for the Department of Public Safety and I think his title is physical support.”
His mom, Lindy, is a state trooper, he said, working “in crash records at the headquarters.”
Cartwright said Arkansans are obviously worried about inflation and jobs. “That’s one of the things I want to do, create jobs in more rural areas.”
Cartwright said he wants to focus on small businesses and really giving them the tools they need to expand. He said on the state level there has been a lot of talk about recruiting large corporations, which he says he is all for, but he really wants to see job growth spurred in small business and wants to be able to help people start small businesses.
Having a local purchasing incentive is something Cartwright would like to see where businesses, schools and public entities have an incentive to purchase local products to help boost the economy.
“I think people are more open to a Democrat than I originally thought,” Cartwright said. “A lot of people, especially in this area, are either conservative or they’re truly independent moderate people as far as their political beliefs. People are open to what you have say if you show up on their front door, if you meet them in their community.
“I talked to a teacher in Pangburn who has never voted for a Democrat in her life, but because I stood up for that issue [teacher pay], she is going to consider voting for me. Just showing up and meeting people where they are has been truly an eye opener and I think people just want something different in politics. They’re sick of the same old ... we have done things the same way. They want people in there who are not going to cave to the special interests and are are going to truly represent the people.”
Being a voice for younger Arkansans also is something Cartwright mentioned. “I think there is one person in the Legislature under 30. The decisions that are made in politics and government are going to affect us a lot longer than other generations and I think we need more representation, and so that’s really one of the other reasons, I am running to make sure our generations have a voice at the table and can make sure the issues we care about are being heard.”
