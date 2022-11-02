A Harding University associate professor felt it was time for him to “rise up” and stop “the status quo,” so he decided to run for the state Legislature.
James Burk, a Libertarian, is facing incumbent Jonathan Dismang, a Republican, and Democrat Nick Cartwright for Dismang’s District 18 Senate seat in Tuesday’s general election. Early voting continues through Monday at the Carmichael Community Center, 801 S. Elm St., and White County Cooperative Extension Service Office, 2400 Old Landing Road.
“The way our country is going nowadays – it’s having so many problems and it seems like it’s getting worse, and I keep hoping that someone would actually rise up and be courageous and take the reins and stop this like status quo and do what’s right for people, what’s good for people,” Burk said concerning why he decided to run.
Being a Libertarian makes it a little hard, Burk acknowledged. “Part of it is there’s this fear factor if I don’t vote for the person who really doesn’t align with my viewpoints, the other people will get in office.”
He mentioned choosing the lesser of two evils and called it “fear voting.” He said he did that for a while himself, but said he decided “why not just rise up and give people a choice here? And try something new.”
He said if the country keeps doing what its doing, he doesn’t know how much of a country will be left.
Burk said one of the things that makes the Libertarian Party different from other parties is the Constitution. “What does the Constitution say in certain matters?”
“And I would say a Libertarian is like when a Republican and a Democrat come together and they try to find common order,” he said. “A lot of time we are seeing general hatred on the political spectrum. It’s not so much comprising, it’s ‘I don’t like this person or I don’t like that person based on their political preferences,’ and that’s causing the country to start getting torn apart, and we need to come together with some kind of compromise, some way to claim common ground.”
He said people should be peacemakers and do something to try to help bring people together, and that’s what he sees in his party, trying to bring people together with common ground and a common rally cry of ‘hey, let’s just get back to the fundamentals with what has been enshrined in the Constitution.’”
Burk said when he talks to people, it’s good to talk about the things that matter in their lives. He said a lot more people are Libertarian than they believe.
Before becoming a math professor at Harding, Burk graduated from Harding with a bachelor’s degree in 2004, earned his graduate degree from West Texas A&M University in 2008 and received his Ph.D from Washington State University in 2012. Hesaid his background was really in carpentry and his specialization was cabinet making. But instead of doing that his whole life, “God had different directions for me.”
Burk said he grew up in Houston and spent about 20-plus years there before attending Harding. “We actually have a deep family connection here at Harding. My parents went here back in the ’70s. My dad was from Texas, my mom was from California and they met out here in ’71.
“My mom’s uncle actually came out here in the ’30s and ’40s and just a little while ago, they honored him in the lectureship that they do. He was a minister for a good little while in China and did mission work overseas. He lived up in Mountain View.”
Like a lot of people, Burk said, he really wasn’t sure what he was going to do but he really liked math and “the godly men that were teaching me math.” He said he transferred from a state college when there really wasn’t what he called “that dynamic that really excited me.” Working at Harding, he said brings together math and ministry for him.
Focusing on what issues he feels are resonating with voters this election, Burk talked about inflation, gas prices, what’s going on with prices at the supermarket and Arkansans paying trying to pay their bills and “how certain stuff is creeping up in education.” He also mentioned abortion.
“I think it’s mostly. ‘Can I put food on my table? If I stand for what is right, am I going to lose my livelihood?’ Just the coming things that most people experience,” he said.
Burk said he and his wife have four kids, and the youngest one is five weeks old. They are members of Highway Church of Christ.
