An empty Democratic ticket in the last election influenced William Alcott to run for state representative.

Alcott, who is from Beebe, is going against Republican incumbent Jim Wooten and Libertarian Kai Schulz for the District 59 seat in Tuesday’s general election. Early voting continues today from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and wraps up Monday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Carmichael Community Center, 801 S. Elm St., and White County Cooperative Extension Service Office, 2400 Old Landing Road.

