An empty Democratic ticket in the last election influenced William Alcott to run for state representative.
Alcott, who is from Beebe, is going against Republican incumbent Jim Wooten and Libertarian Kai Schulz for the District 59 seat in Tuesday’s general election. Early voting continues today from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and wraps up Monday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Carmichael Community Center, 801 S. Elm St., and White County Cooperative Extension Service Office, 2400 Old Landing Road.
“Uncle Sam brought me here in 1981 for the Air Force,” Alcott said. “I was at the Little Rock Air Force Base for 10 years; the other 10 was on the other side of the ocean.”
Two of his tours were in Japan and another one was in South Korea. He said he also served at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City and at Travis Air Force Base in California.
For 21 years, Alcott worked for the U.S. Postal Service at the processing-distribution center in North Little Rock. “I retired from there three years ago.”
Asked why he decided to run, Alcott said, “First of all I’m not a politician. This is my first shot at doing anything political and the reason I did it was because the last time I went in and voted, the side of the ticket that said Democrat was empty. There weren’t any choices, and I said, ‘This ain’t right. There’s got to be something done about this.’”
He said he talked to the Democratic Party of White County “and they said, ‘There is something you can do about it,’ and I said, ‘What is that?’ And they said, ‘Run for office.’ I said, ‘I don’t know anything about running for office.’”
“They said, ‘Here’s a spot for you, we need a representative for this district.,’” Alcott said. “I said, ‘What does he do?’ They said, ‘What does his name say, representative; you’ve got to figure out what these people in this district want and that’s how you go to Little Rock and vote, simple as that.’ I said, ‘OK.’”
Alcott let out a laugh and said, “Yeah, I can probably do that. I don’t have to know all the rules and laws and who said what when and where; all I have to do is listen to the folks in my district.”
When asked what issues are important to him, Alcott said, “That’s where I want to draw the line. The issues that are important to me don’t matter. It’s what the people want. If I’m going to the poll to vote on an issue, I’m going to vote what my thoughts are. If I’m going to Little Rock to vote as a representative for these other people, then I’m going to figure out what the majority is that they want and vote that way.”
He said his campaign for office has consisted of “a lot of walking around.”
“It seems like the folks that are in my district have some sort of rule about not living within a mile of each other,” Alcott said. “It’s a sparse population out there. Holy smokes! I’ve seen parts of this state that I never knew existed, a lot of low population areas, but the folks that I’ve talked to have been great. I have talked to some Republicans out there who say, ‘I’m not a Democrat but I want to hear what you got to say,’ and I talk to them and they say, ‘You know, that almost doesn’t qualify for being Democrat because you make sense.’”
When questioned about what voters on the campaign trail are bringing up as issues important to them, Alcott said, “Not many of them are bringing up anything that I can help with. They are looking at federal level stuff. I can voice my opinion on those. That’s not what we’d be voting on at the state level.”
