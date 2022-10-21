Buck Gibson has been Searcy’s city attorney for almost as many years as he has been practicing law in the city, and he believes that experience is invaluable for the job.
Gibson will be facing a challenge from Searcy attorney Will Moore in the Nov. 8 general election. Early voting begins Monday at the Carmichael Community Center, 801 S. Elm St., and the White County Cooperative Extension Service Office, 2400 Old Landing Road.
“I have been in Searcy for 22 years nearly; practiced with Mike Miller, who was the city attorney for 24 years before I was elected in 2002 and took office Jan. 1, 2003,” Gibson said. “I have a private practice where I focus on representing small businesses and people with their various needs, typically involving corporate work, real estate, probate, primarily business needs, and I have been fortunate enough to have private clients in this community for 22 years.”
“Stated very simply, I think that election for city attorney is a job interview. I think the citizens of Searcy would be better served by somebody who has the experience and knows what they are doing with respect to this position, specifically the 20, 22 years nearly, of work that I’ve done already on behalf of the city.”
Gibson said he’s prosecuted more than 100,000 district court cases for the city. “I represented the city in state and federal courts and I have also worked on city projects, the most recent of note being the North Main [Street] and Country Club Road widening projects and hope to work for the city again on the projects for Saw Mill [Road] and Fuller Lane and representing the various city departments in doing whatever they need, from advice to drafting codes to just offering advice.”
Gibson said he has told Mayor Kyle Osborne that he thinks the residents of Searcy get excited when they see yellow trackhoes moving dirt around. “They get excited when they see red iron coming out of the ground and they get excited when new businesses and retail establishments and restaurants and stores come to our community, and I think that we have been very fortunate that we’ve been able to grow even during these times.”
He also mentioned his role “advising the [Searcy] City Council and taking care of those aspects.” He said he believes he has the experience that the residents deserve for this position.
He mentioned the importance of the city attorney understanding the state Freedom of Information Act. “It’s a huge element of what we have to do and consider any time we have any meetings. When I tell you meetings, I mean any meetings, also the records associated with that [FOIA]. That’s a requirement to do business in the sunshine and I think it’s an important part of what we do, and that’s just one element of it. If there is an entire book of the code devoted to what you have to do, I think it’s a pretty important one to be fairly familiar with.”
Gibson said he is from Lead Hill in Boone County and went to high school there. He and his wife have two children, one is a freshman at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville and the other is an eighth-grader at Ahlf Junior High School.
Gibson said his wife is a speech language pathologist and works for Pediatric Therapy Associates and has worked at the Sunshine School as part of a school contract. Gibson said he played Santa Claus at the Sunshine School last year and hopes to do that again this year.
“I’ve been dedicated to the community,” he said. “I have served on the board of Habitat for Humanity, for United Way. I served as the chair of the Searcy Optimists’ football program for a number of years, serve as the chairman of the Lion Foundation right now, which is a booster club for the Searcy Lions, and I have been involved in our community for 20 years, been a member of the chamber and part of the chamber’s 100 For The Future. I have donated time and money toward all of those endeavors over the past 20 years.
“I am loyal to the citizens of Searcy. I will vow to them that this is the only elected position that I have ever sought and it’s the only elected position that I will seek. I want to be the city’s lawyer, period, full stop.”
Gibson said he also is fortunate to have been hired as city attorney for the city of Southside in Independence County and the city of Higginson and has done work for other municipalities. In addition, Gibson has been a delegate and now a tenured delegate with the Arkansas Bar Association and he was one on the board of governors of the Arkansas Bar Association.
Going back to his reference to the election being a job interview, he said, “I hope the citizens can get somebody who has the experience to do the job. I hope I can continue to serve.”
Gibson said he became the deputy city attorney in 2001 and thinks it’s important to have people who have a long-term level of service with the community. “To be clear, I’m not talking about myself; I’m talking about Lillie Cook [the mayor’s assistant who recently retired but is now back part time, working two days a week] and Terry Rutherford [who will be retiring at the end of this month as Sanitation Department director] and Daniel [Clegg, the Sanitation Department supervisor] who has been there a long time, too. It’s really important to retain employees.”
