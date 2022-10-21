Buck Gibson

Buck Gibson has been Searcy’s city attorney for almost as many years as he has been practicing law in the city, and he believes that experience is invaluable for the job.

Gibson will be facing a challenge from Searcy attorney Will Moore in the Nov. 8 general election. Early voting begins Monday at the Carmichael Community Center, 801 S. Elm St., and the White County Cooperative Extension Service Office, 2400 Old Landing Road.

