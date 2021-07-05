An outbreak of cases forced Camp Wyldewood to send campers home this weekend and close for two weeks, according to Executive Director Chad Hudelson.
“We had four weeks of camp without anything and we had cases midweek that popped up,” he said, “so kind of what our plan has been all summer is if a case popped up in a cabin, we would send that whole cabin home, and we just got to the point on Saturday where we really didn’t see how to stop it without sending everybody home. So we sent everybody home on Saturday and really had amazing support from our parents.”
Hudelson said it was “kind of hard to tell” how many campers were affected by the decision “because most of our weeks are two-week sessions but we kind of have a one week session built into it, so there were already 70 kids scheduled to go home on Saturday, so it didn’t really affect them much because they were going home anyways. But probably about another 120 kids would have stayed and ended up having to go home.”
He said the camp would remain closed for two weeks because “we felt like 14 days would give us our best chance to kind of restart, and then we will finish up the summer with two sessions.”
“We shut down our day camps,” he said. “We shut down our overnight camps for two weeks.”
The next camp will be held July 18-24 followed by one that starts July 25.
Because of COVID-19, Camp Wyldewood was closed last summer.
“We didn’t even try to open last year,” Hudelson said. “It’s funny, we weren’t sure what to expect, closing last year and COVID still being around, but we’ve probably had our largest enrollment this summer in a long time. We also work day camps, so with the day camps and the overnight camps, you are probably looking at about 1,300 to 1,400 kids.”
He said the children who attend camp in Searcy come from all over. “They come from Oklahoma, Texas, we had one from Nevada this last session. White County is our biggest one in Arkansas but we get them [campers] from all over the state. Our day campers are almost all White County kids because it’s just during the day, but overnight campers come from various places.”
Camp Wyldewood has been part of the community since 1948, Hudelson said. “This would have been our 74th summer but we are counting it as 73rd since we didn’t have campers last summer.”
Hudelson said Camp Wyldewood is a Christian camp. “We state that our mission is we want all the kids who come her to encounter Christ, community and creation. That is kind of the simple part of our mission.”
COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in Arkansas. When Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced March 30 that he was ending the state’s mask mandate, White County had 7,799 cumulative cases of COVID-19, with 40 active cases, and 116 deaths reported March 31. As of Monday, White County had 8,480 cumulative cases, including 160 active cases, and 124 deaths.
