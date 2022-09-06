The city of Searcy will have cafe lights “zigzagging down Spring Street,” according to Mayor Kyle Osborne, after a funding request was granted by the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission last week.
Osborne had asked the commission for $13,056.69 last Tuesday to spend on the lights, which will be used year-round, he said, and have been talked about “for years.” He brought up Jonesboro as an example of the lighting.
“Because of the historic significance of the buildings, unlike Jonesboro, we wouldn’t be able to drill into and attach cables to those buildings, so we’ve come up with a grand idea of the flower beds, digging holes and putting a sleeve in,” he said. “An aluminum pole fits in the sleeve and allows the ability to zigzag cafe lights, almost to Pleasure [Avenue]. It’s one flower bed north on Spring from Pleasure and it would go all the way up Park [Avenue].”
In the request for funding, it states that the lights will lessen the need for light towers and generators and also will add ambience as well as safety “as Spring Street is quite dark in certain areas.
“I have seen this [cafe lighting] in other towns and I fully support it,” Commission Chairman Chris Howell said. “I think it adds a lot of ambience to downtown if it’s done correctly. I assume it will be. I think it’s going to add a lot to downtown.”
Osborne said Jonesboro’s is “absolutely beautiful.”
Ronnie Shaver, director of maintenance for the city of Jonesboro, told The Daily Citizen that the city has 60-something Holophane fixtures on downtown Main Street. “I have been doing this for 7 1/2 years. They [the lights] were there before then and we just added some more on another street and we have had those in about three years. It’s a decorative lighting.”
He said the city’s cafe lights are green with 16-foot poles and have a big light head on them. “They really light up the street.”
Howell said he has seen multiple small towns and big city with cafe lighting. “When you go to big cities, they have sections of the city that have these lights and it just adds to it.”
Commissioner Rees Jones asked Osborne if this was part of a plan to do more around downtown. Osborne said “eventually. We have talked about it and I think this is going to look so good that other businesses around town are going to ask us to add other streets.”
Centola said he likes the idea but was concerned if funding for the lights fell under what the commission does and how it ties into advertising.
“This should light up Spring Street to the point ... different people have different opinions,” Osborne said. “It’s kind of dark down that street and you think by lighting that up and in the future adding other streets, I think we’re going to have a lot more foot traffic in the downtown area, which we have all talked about for years.”
Main Street Searcy Executive Director Amy Burton said the hope is that the lights might be put up before the Get Down Downton fall festival Sept. 24-25.
The commission also approved a $1,595 request from Osborne for the use of a billboard to advertise Get Down Downtown and the Holiday of Lights. Osborne said the billboard is on Arkansas Highway 36 and he was contacted about the city using it free for three months then using it for the rest of the year for the requested amount. He called it an “excellent opportunity.”
Burton said the cost of ta wrap for the billboard is $725 before tax. Osborne said that amount has not been figured in yet. The size of the billboard is 8-by-16, according to Osborne.
