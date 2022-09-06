Adding cafe lights

The city of Searcy is adding cafe lights along Spring Street, with Mayor Kyle Osborne giving the lights in downtown Jonesboro (pictured) as an example of what the city is planning. The Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission approved $13,056.69 in funding for the lights last week.

 Contributed photo

The city of Searcy will have cafe lights “zigzagging down Spring Street,” according to Mayor Kyle Osborne, after a funding request was granted by the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission last week.

Osborne had asked the commission for $13,056.69 last Tuesday to spend on the lights, which will be used year-round, he said, and have been talked about “for years.” He brought up Jonesboro as an example of the lighting.

