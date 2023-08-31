Laron Jamal Evans

Evans

A Cabot 28-year-old accused of attacking another inmate at the White County jail and breaking his nose is facing charges.

A warrant was issued recently for Laron Jamal Evans at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office on two counts of class D felony battery in the second degree. Evans, who was charged as a habitual offender, is set to appear in White County Circuit Court on Tuesday for plea and arraignment. He remained in custody in the White County Detention Center on Thursday.

