A Cabot 28-year-old accused of attacking another inmate at the White County jail and breaking his nose is facing charges.
A warrant was issued recently for Laron Jamal Evans at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office on two counts of class D felony battery in the second degree. Evans, who was charged as a habitual offender, is set to appear in White County Circuit Court on Tuesday for plea and arraignment. He remained in custody in the White County Detention Center on Thursday.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Andrew Palmer of the White County Sheriff's Office, the attack happened July 14 when a detainee, Kentrell Monroe, was being escorted by a deputy jailer in K Pod.
When Monroe reached "the bottom of the stairs inside of the pod," Evans reportedly started punching him "repeatedly, physically unprovoked." Video footage confirmed the attack that resulted in Monroe's broken nose, Palmer wrote.
Monroe, 32, is in jail on a class Y felony trafficking of controlled substance charge. He also is set for plea and arraignment Tuesday.
A "large amount of methamphetamine" reportedly was found under the back seat of a vehicle Monroe was driving during a traffic stop for speeding in Rose Bud on March 26. Monroe reportedly ran when asked about the meth but "was apprehended shortly after." A small amount of marijuana also was found, and the smell of marijuana led to the "probable cause search," Central Arkansas Drug Task Force Investigator Paul Hofstad wrote in the affidavit.
A warrant also was issued for Jeremy A. Caine, 41, of Searcy on two counts class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree and class A misdemeanor harassment. Caine was not in custody Thursday and no court date had been set.
According to Searcy Police Department Detective Haley DiNapoli, Caine is accused of sending threatening messages to his ex-girlfriend as well as telling her boyfriend that he would stab him with a knife.
Caine's alleged harassment and threats were reported to Searcy police May 26, and included him "following her to her place of employment. The alleged victim reportedly provided a statement "recounting the messages as well as the incident at her place of employment" that occurred May 22. She reportedly said that she and her boyfriend were coming back from lunch and "Caine was in the parking lot waiting." He reportedly made the stabbing threat during a disagreement and also told his ex-girlfriend "that she would pay."
Both of the alleged victims then received threatening text messages and emails the rest of that day, DiNapoli wrote. The messages reportedly included Caine saying "he was going to put as many holes as he can" in her boyfriend and that he would run his ex-girlfriend "off the road if he sees her driving."
The threats of physical harm reportedly caused the alleged victim "to be fearful of going to work." She reportedly said she did not respond to any of the messages.
A witness at her workplace reportedly said that during the May 22 incident, Caine became "very irate" and was heard threatening "to cause serious physical injury" to both alleged victims.
DiNapoli wrote that her investigation determined that Caine "threatened to cause serious physical injury to another person, as well as communicating through phone and in person with the purpose of annoying and alarming another person."
A warrant for terroristic threatening also was issued for Kimberly Lynn Wood, 52, of Searcy. No court date had been set as of Thursday for the class D felony, and Wood was not in the White County jail.
Wood reportedly threatened to kill her former landlord and the landlord's mother "and other members of her family" when she was found squatting at her former residence on South College Street, after she had been given a 30-day eviction notice in December 2022.
The threats were reported May 21. The alleged victim said they came after she told Wood to "leave or she would have her removed," Searcy Police Department Detective Tanya Wood wrote in the affidavit. Wood reportedly "became very irate, cursing her and making threats." The alleged victim reportedly was told by Wood that she would "stab you through your eyeballs and kill you."
The landlord's mother reportedly heard the threats from a neighboring residence, saying Wood also threatened to kill the landlord's husband. The witness reportedly said that the landlord "did not enter the yard," but told Wood "to step in the road if she wanted to fight her." She reportedly said Wood continued to scream at the landlord and told her "she would stick something through her eye until she was dead."
