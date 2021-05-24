An 18-year-old from Cabot who reportedly “regularly” communicated with a 13-year-old through Facebook Messenger with messages that were “sexual in nature” officially has been charged in White County with computer child pornography.
A warrant was issued at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for Fedora Rayanna Payan on the class B felony charge. Payan was not in custody in White County as of Monday afternoon, and a $25,000 bond was issued. No court appearance had been set.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Derek S. Warren of the White County Sheriff’s Office, the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division received a child pornography report Feb. 9 and the minor was interviewed at the Child Safety Center of White County on Feb. 10.
In the interview, the juvenile reportedly disclosed that he “regularly messaged with Fedora Payan over Facebook Messenger” and sexually explicit activity was shared over video chat. Payan confirmed March 3 “several conversations with the juvenile that were sexual in nature” and that nudity and sexually explicit activity by both her and the juvenile was viewed by them over video chat, Warren wrote.
The juvenile also reportedly said that he met with Payan “in the woods” Feb. 5 and “’touched’ her.” Payan reportedly said the contact she allowed was to her private area under her clothing when they were alone together.
Payan also “admitted to teaching the juvenile how to delete the messages off his phone that they would not be detected by anyone,” Warren said.
