Being named White County Farm Family of the Year isn’t exactly something new for the owners of Byrd Ranch in the Steprock community.
This year’s honor was the third for the ranch, now owned by Sandra and Rickey Wright. Sandra Wright’s grandfather, Isom Byrd, was honored in 1963. Her father, Charles, was honored in 1969.
“It’s a great honor to be recognized in a county the size of White County,” Wright said.
Byrd Ranch is a cattle farm that sells directly to market. The Wrights own more than 350 head of cattle, including Red Angus cows and calves, Red Angus bred heifers and registered Red Angus bulls.
The Wrights do most of the work. Their son, Charlie, who is a pharmacy professor at Harding University, helps some.
“It’s pretty much me, unless I need to call on some of them to help me,” Sandra Wright said.
Wright said she has one person, Harvey Castor, who helps out when needed.
“He helps me run cattle and do mechanic work and fencing,” she said. “It’s very seldom, but he’s helped us for about 30 years when we needed something. He’s become family to us.”
At the time of this interview, the Wrights were getting ready to send cows to sale. Castor came out to help.
“He’s going to be here at 7 tonight to help,” Wright said. “He’ll be back in the morning at 5:30. He then may not be back to help me for a month. He comes when I need help.”
She said that they tag all the calves “shortly after birth with an ear tag displaying a humber that matches their mother. I maintain a notecard with a picture attached of every cow down on the ranch. These notecards include a variety of data points pertinent to our operation.”
What is now Byrd Ranch started in 1879 on an 84-acre plot. It now operates on 1,363 acres, including 833 acres that are owned by the Wright family and 530 acres that are rented.
Wright said she had no other interests in life than to work on the farm.
“I just started as a young child going with my dad every day,” she said. “My mom [Frances] worked, so I spent a lot of time with him out on the farm and began to help him. I just kept helping on through the years. It is just what I continued to do. Our bond was like no other.
“I remember him getting me dressed many a morning, picking me up by my corduroy pants. When working together, Daddy and I had mutual understanding of how the other was gong to move. I never had to ask what to do. I knew what he was going to do, and he knew what I was going to do. I went early every morning with Daddy no matter the weather, opening gates for him and anything else that I was big enough to do.”
Wright’s husband, Rickey, is a veterinarian. He owns Bald Knob Veterinarian Clinic.
“He comes when I call,” Sandra Wright said. “I don’t get any excuses.
“The clinic is an asset to the ranch in a variety of ways. Through Rickey, we are able to purchase veterinary products at cost, such as vaccines, de-wormer and insecticides. Also, he and his staff assist in providing veterinary care of the ranch’s cattle, dogs and cats. We consider his employees to be like family and are invested in their lives.”
Despite fuel prices skyrocketing and affecting the price of feed and other things associated with running a farm, Wright still loves what she does.
“I’m not sure ... it’s just in your blood,” she said. “It’s something that you can’t explain. It’s just what you’ve always done. If something doesn’t go right this year, you’ll say, ‘I’m going to do it this way next year.’ And you just keep doing it.”
Wright said the farm is “profitable.”
“We are lucky to not have any debt,” she said. “So, that helps.”
Wright said she considers Byrd Ranch to be a small operation. It does not sell for beef.
“We sell directly to a livestock barn,” Wright said. “Other people buy them and feed them out and send them to feed lots. This is the way we have always done it, and we’ve never had dairy. It’s always beef.”
As part of their operation, the Wrights also harvest between 900-1,200 round bales of hay each year.
“We have the pastureland to produce enough for our cattle and the equipment and source necessary to do so,” Wright said. “It is on our benefit from a standpoint of both quality assurance and cost reduction to produce our own hay. If the weather permits, we always make a point to produce enough hay to have some to hold over for the next year in case of a drought. Also, in years of surplus, we sell some of our hay locally.”
