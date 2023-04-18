Last year, businessman Larry Paul Crain Sr. kicked off the fundraising effort for the new Searcy public library with a $2 million donation for the library to be named in memory of his wife who died in 2018.
Crain won't see the fruition of that effort, though, as the $6 million project prepares to be put out to bid. Crain died April 12 at age 81. The question now is whether his name also will be on the marquee of the Janett Crain Memorial Library.
White County Regional Library System Director Darla Ino wasn't ready to give an answer to that question Monday, but said Crain's donation "was the impetus behind the campaign for the relocation of the library in Searcy" to the former Searcy Athletic Club building at the junction of Skyline Drive and Beebe-Capps Expressway.
"It is with great sadness that those associated with the Friends of Library, the White County Regional Library System," Ino said."... His generous gift of $2 million provided the much-needed startup of the philanthropic fundraising campaign.
"For his gift, it was decided the Searcy branch of the White County Regional Library System would be designated as the Janett Crain Memorial Library to honor his late wife, Janett."
She said the Crains "are known all over the state of Arkansas for not only their monetary gifts, but also for lending their names and volunteering for worthy causes. Many organizations in Searcy have been the recipient of their graciousness as they wished to give back to their hometown that they loved so much."
"Our sincere condolences go out to the Crain family and those many friends who were close to them and the ones who benefited from Larry Crain's philanthropy," Ino said.
White County Regional Library Board President Clay Goff said Larry Crain "has been a friend to the library for many years. The contribution he has made just displays his trust and organization and the importance of a library in White County, and that legacy will live on for many years to come."
Crain, who is survived by his three sons, Larry Crain Jr., Marc Thurston Crain and Christopher Harrison Crain, was a 1958 Searcy High School graduate. He said at the fundraising kickoff for the library in February 2022 that it was "an emotional time for me."
He said one of the things that he got to thinking about in deciding to donate to the library was his heritage. He said he was fond of telling people, “Well, I’m from Crosby out here about 5 miles northwest and I was born in a home with no running water, no indoor toilet, a wood stove and I listened to ‘The Lone Ranger’ on a battery-operated radio.”
Crain said that he believed that had a bearing on all that had happened in his life. “I was only a child. We came to Searcy when I was 5 and my dad bought this general store — a service station and grocery store combination which I refer to as the precursor of the come-in convenience food stores of today, and we lived in the back.”
"... And then two or three years later, my granddad came down and started The First and Last Chance Grocery and Service Station, just down the block from us.”
Probably the biggest thing that tied Crain to Searcy, he said “is I fell in love with a ninth-grader, and I sometimes think, I’m probably wrong, sometimes I think her mother and daddy wanted her to marry somebody else to take care of her.
“So we went through high school here and she drug me off to the University of Arkansas,” he said. “I was fortunate enough that my family would allow me to go there. And so in our second year, we got married and that’s where we ultimately graduated.
“By the way, Janett was working in the library in Fayettevile to try to get through. You know we had $200 a month in budget and about $85 was going for rent, so you can see it was a little bit of a problem.”
After Crain graduated from college, he passed his certified public accountant test and practiced accounting in Little Rock for three years. Around his third year, his father “had started what he loved to call a wagon peddler — he was a wagon peddler.” Crain said his dad had his business in their home and operated out of the garage.
Crain’s dad was going to sell the business but Crain said he asked him if he waited a minute could he come back and see if they could do something together and build the business up.
Crain said he really didn’t think his dad wanted to do that but being that he was the only child, his dad wanted to take care of him. Crain and his dad started out with “general merchandise” but Crain said when he got involved he saw where the margins weren’t too good and he learned that there were better margins in the parts business so they “gravitated” into automotive and wound up having businesses in several states and that is how he said they evolved into the car dealership business.
After Crain told his background story to the crowd that gathered, he said he hoped it showed why Searcy “is such an important deal to me and my family.”
Crain said his wife Janett loved education and loved children and taught for a couple of years. “She was the kind of person who went and did for other people, was involved in projects that nobody probably were aware of and she had such an impact in so many ways on this community. And I have learned of those throughout the time after her death, how much she had impacted people, so she’s really the heart of this.”
Crain said he was donating the lead gift to the library “primarily because of her [Janett].”
Searcy Councilman David Morris, the city's former mayor, remembers the Crains as "a young married couple, getting started" when he met them.
“I have been a lifelong member [of the First Methodist Church in Searcy] and I first met Larry there at the church," Morris said. "His wife, Janett Crain, was my 12th-grade English teacher at Searcy High School and he and Janett both were counselors, you might say, teachers of our Methodist Youth Fellowship, and we met in an old service station garage building that now sets pretty well where the Fellowship Hall sets today. In fact, the grease rack that lifted vehicles up for repairmen so that they could up underneath them and service the vehicle was still on the floor when we were meeting in that old garage building.
“... We go way, way back. Mr. Crain and his wife were so benevolent. His wife in my book was basically an angel. She was always involved in the social community but also in benevolent work. A lot of times things would come up where we would collect money for various benevolent-type projects or feeding the homeless with our Cooks for Christ Ministry in our church, trying to raise money to feed the homeless with the Mission Machine, and Mr. Crain would make sizable donations to that and didn’t want any recognition for it whatsoever."
He said having known Crain "all my life, I can’t wrap my mind around Searcy without Larry Crain being part of our community, just like it’s very difficult for me to wrap my mind around Searcy without Mrs. Janett Crain not being here also."
He called Crain "obviously ... a very good businessman." Crain was president of a holding company that has grown to hold interests in 20-plus auto dealerships, automotive parts distributors, radio and TV broadcasting and real estate.
"I watched him and Janett raise their three sons in our church from just little bitty tykes," Morris said. "Obviously, they grew and left the nest, so to speak. I guess if I wanted to sum Larry Crain ... I would say … he was a benevolent Christian man.”
First Security Bank Chairman Reynie Rutledge called Larry Crain "an asset not only for our city of Searcy, but also for the state of Arkansas, and his presence will be missed."
"I met Larry Crain on my first day in Searcy and have worked with him both professionally and personally for the past 45 years," Rutledge said. "He was a good friend, a good man and a great business entrepreneur."
Searcy School Board member Philip Williams also is member of the church and Cooks for Christ. He said he went to the same church as Crain for 30 years or more. "He was just a genuine guy. He stood by his word and he was a man of his word."
