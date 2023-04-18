Last year, businessman Larry Paul Crain Sr. kicked off the fundraising effort for the new Searcy public library with a $2 million donation for the library to be named in memory of his wife who died in 2018.

Crain won't see the fruition of that effort, though, as the $6 million project prepares to be put out to bid. Crain died April 12 at age 81. The question now is whether his name also will be on the marquee of the Janett Crain Memorial Library.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.