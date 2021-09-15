White County issued a burn ban Wednesday because of a "lack of rain and increased fires," according to White County Office of Emergency Management Director Tamara Bays.
The ban, scheduled to begin a 7 a.m. Thursday , was put into place by order of White County Judge Michael Lincoln.
Bays said there has been low humidity and high heat and with the lack of rain, "wildfires are kind of growing daily."
"I know [the Fairview Volunteer Fire] Department I am on got called out three times this week and it's only Wednesday," she said. "Structure fires can turn into wild-land fires and forest fires and they just grow and they spread so rapidly."
In Lincoln's order for the burn ban, he wrote that the White County Court "finds that an emergency situation exists in the unincorporated areas of White County and the hazard potential to life and property is such that a ban and prohibition against outdoor burning is herby declared until such time as this order is lifted.
"This order shall be enforceable by and through the White County Sheriff's Department, the Chief Fire Official of the various Fire Districts, the Director of the Office of Emergency Services for White County, and the White County Forestry Service," he wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.