White County has issued a burn ban that goes into effect at 6 a.m. Tuesday because a "lack of substantial rainfall, high temperatures and humidity levels have created hazardous conditions" in areas of the county.
County Judge Lisa Brown said Monday that the ban was requested by several of the county's fire department's because of "extremely dry" conditions. It prohibits outdoor burning in the county, "until such time as this order is lifted," due to "the hazard potential to life and property."
