A call from a Searcy bank led to the arrest Wednesday of 48-year-old resident suspected of burglarizing a residence on Chesapeake Drive, according to the Searcy Police Department.
According to a news release from Police Chief Steve Hernandez, the caller told police around 9 a.m. that a man later identifed as Stacy Brett Douglas, had parked a four-door white Nissan "away from the apartments in the area," but was seen later taking "several items" to the passenger car.
Officers were dispatched to the area and met with individual behind the bank. They found that Douglas "had broken into a residence in the area and was stealing items." Douglas was taken to the White County Detention Center and preliminarily charged with class B felony residential burglary and class C felony theft of property.
"The apprehension of the suspect would not have been possible without an alert citizen who immediately recognized and reported suspicious behavior to the police department," the news release said. "The community is reminded to call the police department if you see anything suspicious."
Anyone with more information about Wednesday's incident should contact the Searcy Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (501) 279-1038.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.