Bullying not being a problem and students being engaged in learning scored the lowest on a survey of Riverview students for the 2021-22 school year, according to Superintendent Stan Stratton.

Stratton shared the results at last week’s Riverview School Board meeting from the student survey given to seventh-12th grade students that used a five-point scale.

