Building a new fire station in Bald Knob would cost $1.2 million-plus, more than double the projected cost, if the city decides to accept the low bid it received to build it all at once, according to officials.
With land on Pinewood Drive already secured for Bald Knob Fire Station No. 3, the Bald Knob City Council, Fire Chief Danny Holobaugh and architect Barry Hoffman discussed the price tag to build it during Monday night’s council meeting.
In February 2020, city officials approved the purchase of a 2-acre lot by Harps Food Store at 232 U.S. Highway 167 from the Bald Knob Industrial Development Corp. in order to build a new station there. Holobaugh said he was looking to move station No. 3 away from City Hall because there was not enough room to fit all of the trucks.
“The reason for putting that building out there is to be able to move some trucks that we need here at City Hall that we’ve got across the tracks,” he said.
The current station is a 30-by-40-foot building, Holobaugh said.
“You can’t put a truck in it, and then getting in and out of there at City Hall, especially on a court date, it’s tough. We projected we could build it for $550,000, then it went to $1.2 million,” Holobaugh said. “Now hopefully we can figure out some funding to do the whole thing at one time. That’s kind of where we are right now.”
Hoffman told Holobaugh bids that the city has received for the work are good for 60 days. Rather than going through the bidding process again, Hoffman said it might be worth sitting down with the low-bid contractor, Frank Rogers of Newport, to see if he would hold his bid for a longer period to see if Bald Knob could make it work.
“Being the low bidder, they may have some interest in maybe holding it a little longer,” he said. Hoffman said the cost of advertising for bids again probably runs in the $700 range. “It’s not a killer,” he said. “The price of the building is what worries me.”
Mayor Bart Grayson asked Hoffman if he had any recommendations on how Bald Knob could approach funding the new fire station.
“We see bonds used a lot,” Hoffman said. “It’s either available money, grants or bonds.”
City Clerk/Treasurer Tammy Wools said she has been in touch with financial adviser Jack Truemper from Stephens Inc. in the last few days and “would like for us to invite him to come and speak. I think he’s pretty much of the opinion we should not piecemeal this building, that we should build it in its entirety.”
“He says there’s two or three ways we can go about it,” Wools said. “He mentioned using our franchise tax. I’m against that. Our franchise tax goes into general fund for daily operations of our city. I personally would like to see us restructure the half of the percent in whichever way he ... because he is going to know exactly what to do to finance our new building. I truly believe that the people of Bald Knob will vote for that. It’s a good thing and I think they will vote to pass that to build the new building.”
Wools said “the loan with the ballpark is going to pay off probably two, three years, maybe sooner than when was anticipated. It’s probably just about ready to pay off. Jack is looking into all of that.”
Council member David Smith said he also is for building the fire station all at once because it “would be a lot more cost-effective.”
The council decided to table the bids for now.
Smith also made a motion to invite Truemper to Bald Knob for a lunch meeting so city officials could understand things better in regard to building the new fire station.
“In 25 years of doing this sort of thing,” Hoffman said, “I’ve never seen the overall square foot price go down. You’ll see steel go up and down, wood will go up and down, those things fluctuate but there’s always some trade that fills in the gap and that overall square foot number doesn’t do anything but go up.”
