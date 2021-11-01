A “very, very conservative” budget of $40,393,056.60 will be recommended to the White County Quorum Court for 2022, according to County Judge Michael Lincoln.
The Budget Committee voted last week to send the proposed budget to the full court for approval after deliberations were held Tuesday night in the White County Courthouse, where Lincoln highlighted some line items.
He said White County Circuit Judge Craig Hannah requested a $12,500 increase for the domestic abuse program. Lincoln’s administrative assistant, Lisa Brown, said a letter in the packets to the justices of the peace referred to a federal grant relating to this area and protection hearings that have been cut for 2022.
White County Circuit Judge Mark Pate, according to Lincoln, requested a $28,000 increase for jurors and witnesses. “He anticipates as we open more and more [following COVID-19-related closures] that there will be more jury trials, and he is just requesting an increase in next year’s budget,” Lincoln said.
White County Sheriff Miller reminded Lincoln and the committee that the White County Detention Center has “several capital murder suspects still sitting in jail, waiting on these trials. So those trials take a lot longer, more days, more witnesses, and we have several sitting and waiting. I would definitely see more jury trials coming up next year.”
Juvenile Probation, Lincoln said, has requested an increase $20,000 for juvenile detention. “This is when they have to send juveniles to a Batesville facility,” he said. “Again as courts open up, there will probably be more expenditures in the juvenile probation fund.”
A part-time slot in the prosecuting attorney’s office for $15,600 to help with the domestic abuse caseload also was mentioned by Lincoln for the proposed budget.
The county road budget comes in at $7,205,438, Lincoln said. He said thanks to the work of Brown and her projection, nothing had to be cut from the road budget.
White County Treasurer Janet Hibbitts said one of the primary forms of revenue that feeds the road fund is state turn-back money based on the number of gallons of fuel sold. “With gas prices going up, people may not purchase as many gallons of fuel, so that could impact the number we’re expecting for road turn-back,” she said.
Lincoln said he doesn’t agree with the forecast that says less gas is going to be purchased because of the prices, because he said “in the state of Arkansas people have to drive,” mentioning rural areas and driving to work.
Another form of road revenue that Hibbitts touched on was severance tax from the Fayetteville Shale. She said natural gas prices were up this year. A royalty check comes monthly.
The 911 emergency services budget came in at $1,045,574, Lincoln said. The capital improvement fund, he said, is $1,338,200.
Hibbitts said projected revenues for 2022 are very similar to those from 2021 and she also said budgets for 2022 were very similar, too. She said there are three sources of revenue for the county general fund: property tax, sales tax and state funding.
“If sales tax dips or something happens to property taxes, causing a negative revision,” she said, the county would have to revisit and adjust accordingly.
Lincoln said he was excited when the Budget Committee got “done with the budget process. ... My goodness, we didn’t have a three-hour marathon session.”
Brown added, “We used to start at three o’clock in the afternoon and go until 10.”
The Quorum Court meets Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. at the White County Cooperative Extension Service Office, 2400 Landing Road.
