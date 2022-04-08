A manufacturer that has been in Searcy since 1976 will be expanding its operations over the next five years, adding nearly 150 jobs in the city.
Richard Williamson, executive vice president at Bryce Corp., told the Searcy City Council that through its “strategic growth plan that is a five-year plan ... we are proud to share that there will be an $80 million investment and will create 142 new jobs and will grow our asset base and expand our physical footprint in Searcy, Ark.”
Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Buck Layne said, “This is the kind of day you look forward to in the economic development business.
Williamson said Bryce Corp. will be investing in advanced technology and state-of-the-art equipment to serve its “consumer product company customers.” He said the expansion will include additional processing equipment, a manufacturing facility and a distribution center.
Throughout its history, Williamson said the company has demonstrated a “generational commitment to family and community.” He said ,that “foundational principle has governed the decisions made by the Bryce family and leadership teams.”
When Bryce Corp. opened its first manufacturing facility in Searcy, it had 29 employees. In 2021, Bryce Corp. finished the year with 465 employees in its facilities in Searcy, Williamson said. “Over this 45-year time period, the Searcy manufacturing site has experienced growth from 30,000 square feet to 350,000 square feet.”
He said that “the third and fourth generation are excited to announce the five-year strategic growth plan,” adding that Sean Bowie, who is president and fourth generation, could not make the trip to Searcy but sent his regards.”
Williamson quoted Bowie as saying, “These are transformational and generational commitments that we are excited to make in Searcy as we transition into the fourth and look forward to the fifth generation of family leadership.”
Bryce Corp. CEO and third-generation family member Tom Bryce was in attendance. Williamson quoted him as saying, “We would like to thank the city of Searcy and White County leadership teams, the chamber of commerce and the economic development commission division of Arkansas for their partnership and support during this process. We also appreciate the residents of White County, many of who are current and retired team members of Bryce Corp.” John Q. Hite, executive vice president of Bryce Corp., was also at the agenda meeting.
Bryce Corp. is based in Memphis and Williamson said it is “an industry leader in film conversion and the production of innovative flexible packaging solutions.” He said it manufactures “packing products for customers in the food, snack, pet-care, household and health and beauty industries.”
Bentley Story, director of the business development division of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, said on behalf of Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston and Gov. Asa Hutchinson, “we are very excited about this project. Bryce Corp. has been, as you all know better than anyone, a huge economic driver not just for Searcy but the entire state of Arkansas.”
“When I started as a project manager 15 years ago, one of the first facilities I ever toured was actually the facility here in Searcy, and I was blown away by it,” Story said. “Our agency is heavily invested in this project also. We are really excited about the existing impact that this company has and also the increasing impact they are going to have for years to come.
“On behalf of the state of Arkansas, we’re pleased to be here and very proud of Bryce Corp. and what we can do to support their growth here in Searcy.”
City Attorney Buck Gibson suggested that the council do two things regarding the expansion plans. One was to advance a resolution “for the will of the council to move forward with this project” and the other was to retain Michelle Allgood, an attorney at Mitchell Williams law firm in Little Rock, as the legal counsel for the financing that is going to be part of the project.
Allgood said she is a “municipal finance attorney, and in Arkansas the ways that cities and local communities can support projects like these is through the issuance of revenue bonds. But those revenue bonds in this instance will not result in a financial obligation to they city. It’s just a quirk that we have under Arkansas law. That’s why I need to be here but the resolution expresses your intent.”
“This is the exciting part,” Allgood said. “We can talk about it and we can plan it, but you all actually have to do it, so we need you all to express your intent to support this project through this resolution.”
She said if the council passes this resolution Tuesday night at the regular council meeting, then they “will start the work of putting together the actual transaction documents and will come back for formal approval at a later time.”
Mayor Kyle Osborne said, “We are very excited! We worked long hard hours to make this happen and I can’t wait until everyone has signed on the dotted line and the construction starts.” Osborne told the Bryce Corp. representatives present that if there is anything else the city can do for them, “please let us know.”
Council member David Morris, the former Searcy mayor, said he and Tom Bryce “have known each other for a long time and I, too, have toured the facility, and the first time I remember back in 2011. For those of you who haven’t been in it, it is unbelievable. You can eat off the floor; it’s that clean, and my visit was not a planned visit. It was spur of the moment.”
“Thank you for what you’ve done promoting the economic development of the city, the county and all of the employees who have gone through your plant and now have retired,” Morris said. “I know several of them and shared with you my personal story and I will just tell you all real quickly, I’ve got a grandson named Bryce and that’s where he got his name.
“Thank you for what you all have done. Everyone has had a hand in this and I just thank you all very much.”
Council member Don Raney added that “Bryce is good for Searcy.” Council member Dale Brewer said “It’s a win-win.”
Bryce thanked the mayor and council “for supporting us all these many years, and we look forward to many more years of growth and prosperity for our employees here in Searcy.”
Layne said as “you all heard me say many times before, 75 percent of all new jobs are created by existing businesses. This is a perfect example of what I’m talking about when I say that.”
“Today was one of the busiest days that I have ever had in the 30-plus years I have been doing this,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.