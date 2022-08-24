Work is expected to begin after Labor Day on a new Searcy “production facility” that is part of Bryce Corp’s five-year strategic growth plan that represents an $80 million investment and 142 new jobs.
A celebratory groundbreaking took place Tuesday at Bryce Corp. as “a visible sign of our generational commitment to family and community,” Executive Vice President Richard Williamson said.
Chairman/Chief Executive Tom Bryce said the 100th year of his family being in the packaging business also was being celebrated, with “a very capable fourth generation coming on now.”
“My grandfather started in Dallas, Texas, in 1922 and my father picked it up from him,” Bryce said. “I picked it up from my father, along with my brother, and we pass it on to this next generation to further the packaging business and the development of packaging for primarily food products throughout greater North America.
“I was around in 1976 when we came to Searcy. We started out with about 29 people. We hoped it would grow. We hoped it would thrive. We hoped our customer base would grow, and it did. Today, we have about 450 employees here in Searcy and we are looking at another 140-some odd in addition to that over the next few years. We’re looking at adding this production facility we’re talking about today plus the possibility of a warehouse down the road.”
Bryce spoke of appreciation for the city, state and county and all others who were involved with putting the project together and have helped with the facilitation of getting the project done.
“It’s not the easiest thing in the world to build a large building in Searcy, Ark.,” Bryce said. “I will assure you of that.”
Among those he thanked were Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Buck Layne for his support dating back at least 20 years, and the Arkansas Economic Development Commission and the White River Planning and Development District, which he said were instrumental in getting the project going. He also thanked Mayor Kyle Osborne and the Searcy City Council, saying he was thanking them for all of the employees, former employees and the retired employees, which he said are “several thousand in number in White County.”
Bryce Corp. President Sean Bowie, a fourth-generation family member and “the first in-law to be involved,” reiterated the difficulty in building in Searcy, saying, “We have spent the past 90 days praying for rain, we have spent the past 90 days planning for this event, and then the past four days it is raining.”
He said that the field where the production facility is going to be build will need a 30-foot concrete pillar “going down and a 4-foot undercut. We are actually going further down than we are going up, so we’re really excited about that.”
Hite said Nabholz Construction told him that “nobody will think anything is going up because we are going to be spending four months going down.”
“Today is a celebration. We need to mark these moments. We all worked really hard,” Bowie said. “Work has got purpose as John [Q. Hite, Bryce Corporation senior vice president]] was saying earlier [in the invocation] but today is a thank you and is a celebration. We’ve got a lot of our team members in the back. We have 850 total in our organization across both Memphis, Searcy, Ohio and Wisconsin in the larger organization. We are grateful for their dedication.”
Joining Bryce Corp. in 2009, Bowie said the good news is that he has been “well-adopted by the city of Searcy” and he said he has been welcomed with open arms. He said Searcy is unique when looking at the growth that Bryce Corp. has experienced since starting in the area in 1976 with 30,000 square feet.
“We’ve got 465 employees now and we have built something on this site that is one of the preeminent packaging sites in the entire country and arguably ... worldwide,” He said. “You would have a really hard time going one week of your life without eating a snack, a candy, a chip or a treat that the packaging didn’t originate from this facility. That means that this group here is impacting families across the entire country and in some cases, as Tom was mentioning, throughout North America.
“So when I think about this ‘B’ that I’ve got on my chest ... it’s not just for our generation, it’s for every generation that will hopefully be standing in this room for the next generation, the next 30 years, the next 50 years because that’s what we’re building here. We’re building here and we’re securing that spot, not just for me but this entire family here and the next generation beyond that.”
Searcy Mayor Kyle Osborne called it “a great day for Searcy.” He said Bryce Corp.’s expansion “and what that is going to do for our community for years to come is just unbelievable. They are talking about 142 additional jobs that will pay close to $60,000.”
“Bryce has been a huge, huge asset for the city for years. and I have been in Searcy for 40 years,” Osborne said. “They were here when I started with the police department back in 1982 and Bryce has always been known as one of our leading industries.
“They not only serve Searcy, White County and Arkansas but they serve all of North America in the packaging that they do so they are a leader in what they do and we are fortunate to have them here and look forward to a long and prosperous relationship with them, and hopefully in 10 years, we’re doing another expansion out there.”
Searcy City Council member Logan Cothern said that as a former businessman “we really appreciate Bryce and what they have meant to this community because it has been a great deal.” Council member Dale Brewer added that the city is “so proud to have the Bryce Corp. as part of our community here in Searcy.”
“Bryce has added so much to the economy of Searcy, White County and the state of Arkansas and has provided many jobs for people here that might otherwise not even live here,” Brewer said, “so it has brought a lot to our community and we are so happy that they are having this expansion at this time that will bring anther 142 jobs to our city, so we are proud of them. We are happy with the success that they have had and we are glad that they are enlarging their operation here in Searcy.”
Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston told The Daily Citizen that “when you look at expansion throughout the state, most of the great jobs that we see coming to our state are companies that are here and are willing to reinvest, and they are willing to make that reinvestment because of the workforce.”
“They’ve seen how they can partner with a community like Searcy, like White County and the state and they realize that they are going to be treated well here. They are going to find the workforce that they need and that is why they are able to make this investment and the commitment to hire 140 new people.”
Second District Congressman French Hill said that “this is just an outstanding opportunity for White County and Searcy to see Bryce expand because we have known for decades here that Bryce was an outstanding employer and it’s just a sign of good things to come for White County.”
