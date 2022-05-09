Bryce Corp. is asking the Searcy City Council to abandon a street so that it can build a manufacturing facility as part of its $80 million expansion plan.
Andy Pratt, vice president of operations support for Bryce Corp., said the large-scale development project that he submitted an application for earlier to the city is the first project that Bryce Corp. plans to do.
“It’s for a 50,000-square foot manufacturing facility that is going to hold additional printing presses for our flexible printing,” Pratt said, “and as part of that new job growth that we discussed, a large portion of it actually, that new building – to get it to the size and land that we have available – the new building is going to be right against one of our property lines that’s right next to Bryce Boulevard.”
He said Bryce Boulevard, which comes off Beebe-Capps Expressway “basically dead ends into our property. It was built at least to a large part for the warehouse that we had built, Bryce Corp., back in 2006.”
Pratt said the city owns about 418 linear feet of the street, while Bryce Corp. owns property of both sides of it. The total length of the street is approximately 1,100 feet. “Because of the need to build a building right next to the property line, it creates a conflict with current city code, which requires a 25-foot setback off of the city street,” he said.
Pratt said he met with code enforcement, the city planner and City Engineer Mark Lane and from those meeting, Bryce Corp. was proposing that the city abandons that 418 feet to give it that street for the maintenance and upkeep, which he said will allow it to build its buildings “right next to the property line where they need to build it.”
Pratt said he had Bryce Corp’s attorney put together a petition on that portion of roadway. He said there were no other people to petition since Bryce Corp. owns both sides of the land. Pratt said they “very hurriedly met with all of the utilities that the city identified that we needed to get letters from, saying that they did not have a problem with the city abandoning the street.”
Pratt noted that this building is in addition to the approximately 200,000-square foot warehouse that Bryce Corp. plans to build.
Council member Don Raney told Pratt, “We can close this. It will not affect anybody and let you do what you need to do on that building.”
Pratt said, “I very much appreciate that.”
The agenda item was forwarded to the regular meeting of the council Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the chambers at City Hall.
Bryce Corp’s $80 million “worth of expansion” is expected to take place over five years.
“It’s going to bring in over 140 new jobs to the community,” Pratt said. “We’re very excited. We’re excited about doing it here in Searcy, Ark., because I have lived in this area my whole life and I’m excited about taking fewer trips to Memphis personally, but I’m very excited about the growth opportunities we have here. The people that we have here, our employees, are just phenomenal and that along with the city and the people really have driven a lot of decisions to put our growth here rather than other places and opportunity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.