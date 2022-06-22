Sara Brown was picking up her campaign signs around the county’s polling sites Tuesday night when she learned that she had won the runoff for White County circuit clerk.
“We were so excited and overwhelmed with all of the encouragement and support,” said Brown, who is currently a deputy circuit clerk. “I am already doing the job now, all the duties and the responsibilities, and so we are excited. We are ready to move forward and we have some great big plans, but I wanted to say thank you White County very, very much!”
Brown received 63.59 percent of the votes cast in the Republican primary runoff to top White County Deputy Clerk Karen Gossett.
Brown will replace Circuit Clerk Tami King, who is retiring at the end of the year after holding the position for 18 years.
The unofficial total for Brown was 1,799, while Gossett received 1,030 (36.41 percent. White County Election Coordinator Tara McKnight said in unofficial numbers 3,315 voters cast ballots in the runoff out of 42,350 registered voters in county, which means that 7.82 percent voted.
“I would like to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart,” Gossett posted Tuesday night on social media. “This might not have turned out the way we wanted, but I met a lot of wonderful people and made some new friends along the way. I said from the beginning if it were God’s will, it would be. Well, He has a different plan for me. Congratulations to Sara Brown. Again, thank you everyone for your support and may God Bless you all.”
Other results included District 10 Justice of the Peace Bobby Quattlebaum advanced to the November general election to face Democrat Mary Jane Parks with 216 votes (52.81 percent). Searcy Municipal Airport Manager Roger Pearson received 193 votes (47.19 percent).
In the District 39 state representative District race, Wayne Long got 441 votes (64.66 percent) compared to 241 (35.34 percent) for Robert Griffin. Overall, Long reportedly won 832-588 and will face Libertarian Clayton Hall in November.
In the Big Creek Township constable race, Jesse Pate defeated incumbent Terry Ashley. Pate received 183 votes (55.96 percent) and Ashley received 144 votes (44.04 percent).
The age group that voted the most in the runoffs was 65-74 with 787 voters, following by 55-64 (787) and 75-plus (600). The fewest ballots were case by voters ages 18-24 (84).
White County Election Commission Chairman Robert Allen said the election would be certified within 10 days.
