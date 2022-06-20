White County Deputy Circuit Clerk Sara Brown believes she is best suited to take over next year for her boss, Tami King, as circuit clerk.
“I’m the only candidate who is currently working in the circuit clerk’s office and I’m also the only who who has ever received broad training in all departments in preparation of the clerk’s retirement,” Brown said. “I can confidently say I’m the most qualified candidate because I’m the only candidate who is already doing the job and my heart is in the future of the circuit clerk’s office.”
King, who has held the circuit clerk position for 18 years and spent 28 years of public service work, announced last year that she would be retiring. Election day for the Republican primary runoff between Brown and White County Deputy Clerk Karen Gossett is Tuesday from 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Voting can be done at any polling site in the county. Early voting took place last Tuesday-Monday, and 944 had voted as of early Monday afternoon, which is 2.1 percent of the county’s registered voters, according to White County Election Commission Chairman Robert Allen.
In the May 24 primary, Brown received 5,339 votes (48.69 percent) while Gossett got 3,062 (27.93) and Kathy Baker 2,564 (23.38). A candidate must get more than 50 percent of the vote to avoid a runoff.
Brown said that she “statistically” expected there to be a runoff.
“You always have to think outside of the box and think that there could potentially be a runoff,” she said. “You give it your all, hoping there’s not but no matter what, you always have it in the back of your mind and you always have a well-prepared strategy, thinking if there is, this is what we’re going to put to work.”
Brown said she started working on campaigning for the job almost a year ago.
“My very first event was Fourth of July last year at the Pangburn parade,” she said. “Then it went into the White County Fair and that was an awesome experience. Everybody should work a fair booth once in their life. You meet such wonderful people of White County and get to know everybody. It really brings in down on a personal level.”
She called running for the office “an amazing experience, and I’m so thankful for this opportunity.”
“Thank you White County for all of your support,” Brown said. “It truly means the world to me. What I have enjoyed most abut being out on the campaign trail is getting to meet everyone and being able to share what my job duties are, what the circuit clerk’s office is responsible for.
“Our umbrella of duties is so large and I have loved getting to tell everyone exactly what we do in our office. I wanted to say once again, thank you White County, and I have thoroughly enjoyed this experience.”
Brown said when people think of the circuit clerk’s office, which currently has nine employees, including King, most of them think “courts and land,” but she said she also does jury trials and jury orientations. “That is very specific because you are swearing in potential jurors. There has to be an exact process for that because people are now under oath.”
She said she also does “all of our judicial foreclosure sales> I am the commissioner for that so I perform electronic filings with the court of appeals – those are very detail oriented, no room for errors.”
“I was hired in on felony, which is probably our hardest division due to the way you have to sentence people out, the steps in the software that reports to the Arkansas Crime Information Center,” Brown said. “Those are things that not everyone knows.
“That’s what I harp on. There’s not going to be any transition because I am already in tune with our vendors. I know exactly what our software is, how to enter the data. There is no training, I am already doing it.”
Brown said she had “full endorsement” of Tami King, and is “a member of the [Arkansas] Circuit Clerk’s Association. I attend regular meetings. There are regular conferences, that is when all circuit clerks all over the state get together and you sit it class. Vendors come and speak to you. You learn about new laws, new regulations – what has passed recently and what is the new greatest vendor software out there.”
She said Texarkana was the site of the meeting in March, last week’s was in Fayetteville and there will be another one in August. “I do attend continuing education classes,” she added.
Outside of work Brown said she is a member of the Arkansas Cattlemen’s Association and enjoys “life out on the farm. We have a huge cattle farm in Judsonia. I also raise a great big garden. We’ve got tomatoes zucchini, squash, cucumber and I love growing potatoes. I am a huge, huge gardener. Ever since I was younger, my papaw planted quite a bit, acreage garden. My mamaw canned her whole life, pickles and green beans.”
Brown said she also is third, vice-chairperson for the White County Republican Women’s group. “Anytime we have a booth, we have to work it. We are active in the community.”
In addition to the circuit clerk runoff, some voters in the county will decide Republican runoffs Tuesday for District 39 state representative between Justice Wayne Long and Judge Robert Griffin, District 10 justice of the peace between Roger Pearson and incumbent Bobby Quattlebaum and Big Creek Township constable between Terry Ashley and Jesse Pate.
