Chad Wells and Roy Lang have been friends since they were hired around 30 years ago by UPS. However, the two Searcy drivers didn’t know that their “brotherhood” would extend to sharing a kidney.
Wells began working at UPS when he was 21 during the Christmas season of 1991. Lang, who was 19 at the time, was hired months later. They were a good match then, but after Wells found out his body was in the process of kidney failure, Lang became the “perfect match” for kidney transplantation.
Wells received the news when he recently went to get his physical from the Arkansas Department of Transportation that he has ERSD (end-stage renal disease). The condition causes the kidneys to cease functioning, leading to the need for a regular course of long-term kidney dialysis or a kidney transplant to maintain life. When the kidneys stop working effectively, it makes it “difficult for the body to filter waste products, regulate fluid from the blood and convert it into urine. In kidney failure, this process becomes impaired, leading to a buildup of toxins in the body and other serious health problems.”
The Searcy UPS center heard about Wells’ diagnosis and reportedly was eager to help. Some went to get their blood tested to see if they were the match that Wells needed.
Lang said he saw the opportunity to help his friend and did so without hesitation. “Chad has been one of my best friends for over 30 years,” Lang said. “We have kids the same age and they need their dad.”
Lang said if he were in the same situation, Wells would do the same thing for him.
Having a living donor transplant has many advantages over a deceased donor kidney transplant, according to the U.S. Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network. The most important advantage is a significantly higher success rate because the living donor kidney generally functions immediately after transplantation whereas a deceased donor kidney might take several days or weeks to function normally. It is not uncommon to have a waiting period of 2-3 years to receive a kidney.
According to the network, kidney transplants exceeded 25,000 in 2022 for the first time and a total of 6,466 people became living organ donors last year. As of Monday, there were 88,646 patients on the waiting list for a kidney transplant.
Wells and Lang are scheduled for kidney transplantation in March. The two are expected to spend several days in the hospital with frequent checkups, blood tests and medications following the transplant. Although insurance will cover most of their expenses, they are expected to be off work for several weeks for the recovery.
A GoFundMe account has been set up and will be used for any out-of-pocket medical and/or living expenses acquired during their recovery. Anything that exceeds the desired amount is expected to be donated to help other Arkansas patients who are suffering from kidney failure. The link is www.gofundme.com/manage/cy3cpb-kidney -transplantation.
The goal is listed at $50,000. As of Tuesday afternoon, 53 donors had contributed a total of $4,075.
Information for this article was provided by Tracy Holleman, whose husband works for UPS with Wells and Lang.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.