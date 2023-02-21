Searcy UPS drivers 'perfect match' for kidney transplant

Searcy UPS drivers and longtime friends Roy Lang (left) and Chad Wells are set for kidney transplantation after Wells found out he is in kidney failure and Lang found out that he is the “perfect match.”

 Contributed photo

Chad Wells and Roy Lang have been friends since they were hired around 30 years ago by UPS. However, the two Searcy drivers didn’t know that their “brotherhood” would extend to sharing a kidney.

Wells began working at UPS when he was 21 during the Christmas season of 1991. Lang, who was 19 at the time, was hired months later. They were a good match then, but after Wells found out his body was in the process of kidney failure, Lang became the “perfect match” for kidney transplantation.

Information for this article was provided by Tracy Holleman, whose husband works for UPS with Wells and Lang.

