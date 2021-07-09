Main Street Searcy has found its headliner for the return of Get Down Downtown, and it will be The Marshall Tucker Band, the group that helped to establish Southern rock in the early 1970s, according to Executive Director Amy Burton.
Burton said The Marshall Tucker Band was available and interested, and the group has a show in another part of the country the Friday before Get Down Downtown in Searcy, so it worked "very well for them to route their show here as they were heading back to Nashville."
"It all just kind of came into place and we were thrilled to get them because that is actually one we have had a few requests for over the years," Burton said. "We will hear periodically from festival goers on bands that they like, and we always take their recommendations into consideration, and The Marshall Tucker Band is one that people have asked for before."
The bad will be playing in Searcy on Sept. 25 when Get Down Downtown returns to the White County Courthouse square after not being held last fall because of COVID-19. Lead vocalist Doug Gray, 73, from Spartanburg, S.C. is the only original member left in the band. "Heard It In A Love Song" from 1977 and "Can't You See" from 1973 are two of the group's most popular songs.
The Marshall Tucker Band got their name from a warehouse door key that had "Marshall Tucker" inscribed on it. The band did not know this was the actual name of a person. They learned Marshall Tucker was a blind piano tuner.
The Georgia Thunderbolts will be the opening act. "They are a young and up and coming band," Burton said. "They have that Southern rock, classic rock sound and they just do a variety of music."
She said those attending Get Down Downtown can expect it to be loud this year.
"You know the rock bands want a different sound system, and the sound is going to be a little different this year," Burton said. "It will be a little louder this year so you will probably be able to hear it anywhere you sit downtown."
The stage will be set up on Spring Street, next to the courthouse. "We don't provide seating so it is up to the festival goers as to where they put their lawn chairs," Burton said. "Obviously, if someone wants a little more space to spread out then you have options to where you put your seats. Usually, we have people that kind of filter in the back because the crowd disperses as you go back down Spring Street."
Burton said Main Street Searcy wants to emphasize that Get Down Downtown is a free event. "We have a great group of sponsors that come back for this event every year. Obviously we will be selling T-shirts. There will be vendors on site, so there are plenty of opportunities for shopping and eating and investing in these merchants in the downtown district. It is free admission and the music is free."
Get Down Downtown will kick off Friday, Sept. 24, and there are three bands booked for that day, she said.. "It's going to be a Christian lineup. We have contemporary Christian music, Christian bands and then the 6 o'clock opener is an R&B gospel-type singer. On Saturday morning, the music starts again at 10 o'clock and we have some regional Arkansas artists. We have country artists booked and on Saturday evening, we will have blues, classic rock and Southern rock."
A 5K will be held again, and Burton said details will be available later. "For now, the good thing is the music lineup is set and now we can kind of move on and focus on vendors. We are proceeding now.
Asked about attendance expectations, Burton said "being able to offer free concerts, the kids activities, the vendor activities, the the McGary Foundation Car Show ... I mean, we really have a big draw, and it is not just Searcians that come to this, it is people from all around the state.
"I am surprised ever year by the number of people from out of state who come in that might follow a band or they might be on the car show circuit. ... We have a large draw from all around that state of Arkansas from people who are looking for a fun, free, family-friendly source of entertainment. Every year it just makes me proud to be a part of it because we are offering something great for the community, but it is also a way for us to showcase our community because we have such a large draw."
She said Main Street Searcy has received "countless phone calls and questions because people have really missed it. Not having it last year kind of left a hole. For my committee especially, we really missed it but so many people in the community have been asking to bring it back."
