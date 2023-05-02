A rescue group from Boston brought their passion for taking care of dogs to Arkansas last week, stopping in Kensett on Friday to spruce up the outside of the facility.

Lori Privitt, the Arkansas shelter liaison for Last Hope K9 Rescue, said 30 volunteers came in from Boston and “at different shelters, we had a different number of people helping from Little Rock. Anywhere between five and 15 volunteers from Arkansas.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.