A rescue group from Boston brought their passion for taking care of dogs to Arkansas last week, stopping in Kensett on Friday to spruce up the outside of the facility.
Lori Privitt, the Arkansas shelter liaison for Last Hope K9 Rescue, said 30 volunteers came in from Boston and “at different shelters, we had a different number of people helping from Little Rock. Anywhere between five and 15 volunteers from Arkansas.”
In Kensett, volunteer Kenny Garreau of Natick, Mass., said they were replacing a door and “got hot water that’s coming in outside. All of the building has water.”
Garreau said he and his friend, Rick Cali from Maine, arrived in Arkansas on April 22. “We’ve been installing hot water heaters. We’ve been doing a lot of electrical, a lot of plumbing. We’ve installed baths at some of the shelters. You name it, if they need it, we do it. We love working with Kensett.
“Lori has got us introduced so she’s just the best. She knows what we need down here and [Animal Control Officer] Brandon [Palmer] has been with us from the start. It is rare for us to find a good partnership where the ACOs are constant and consistent and this is what we have here.”
Garreau said he and his wife, Beth, have been involved with Last Hope since adopting a rescue dog together “right after we got married.” He said that he “originally had a rescue dog” and once they got married, “she said, “I need a rescue dog.”
“We adopted from there [Last Hope] and then we’ve been volunteering ever since,” he said. “Actually, my first dog was from the Joplin [Mo.] tornado [in 2011] so he was displaced from that, so we’ve been volunteering with Last Hope for the past eight years now.”
Garreau said the dog he and his wife got together came from Stuttgart.
Cali said he happens to love dogs so he made the trip to Arkansas with his friend to help out with the work. “He has been sort of hinting [at Cali going along] since he was making us watch YouTube videos on their work in Arkansas and one day I just asked, ‘Do you want me to come down on a trip?’ And I said, ‘Yep, no problem.’”
Privitt, the shelter lead for Kensett and Judsonia from Last Hope, said the group did “quite a bit of work” at the Kensett shelter in 2019. “We have probably about 14 dogs here.”
Garreau said the last time the group came to Kensett, it did a lot of cleaning.
Asked when the Kensett work would be done, Privitt said, “It will never be complete. We take wish lists from these shelters and we raise funds and we do what we can do and if we see more things that need to be done, they go on next year’s list.”
At the Sheridan Animal Shelter a day earlier, Privitt said, “they poured a slab to put new runs on. One of the big things we do at all the shelters is go in and do just the most meticulous cleaning you can do so they’ve got a really good sanitized shelter and then we go in and give meds.
“I’m drawing blood right now for heartworm tests and that’s what we do. We have groups that work on the medical and groups that work on the projects.”
When Last Hope commits to dogs, Privitt said, “they go to Boston and get adopted up there. Now there are other dogs here that we help with too because we give meds to all of them.”
Privitt said the rescue volunteers had planned to come back to Kensett in 2020 but then COVID-19 hit. “Actually right now we are doing a whole lot of projects we had planned for 2020.”
She said work was being wrapped up in Kensett on Friday night and the group was heading to more shelters the rest of the weekend, including ones in Pine Bluff and Stuttgart. She said Sunday’s work was in Carlisle and Redfield.
“About half of the group in Kensett on Friday stayed late to get the quarantine building part of the project finished,” Privitt said. “Last Hope undertook not only my long wish list of improvements for Kensett but also added in some extra items that would improve the lives of the dogs. It was a really good day for the shelter and all the workers involved.”
Palmer said the work the volunteers were doing “is excellent. This makes my job like a million times easier. They are getting the place prepped and clean.”
Privitt said one of the projects that would make Palmer’s job easier was putting in a turnout. “You see all these runs don’t have an outdoor turnout fenced area so it would make his job a lot easier if he could put the dogs out and then he could clean their run. That is one of our projects. We are going to put fill dirt over here so we can do that but we are going to have a smaller area that we’re going to get a fencing contractor and we’re going to pay to have one come in put fencing around these two areas so the dogs can have a turnout.”
She said those who want to donate to such efforts can got to Last Hope K9 Rescue on Facebook. “You can also get us at lasthopek9rescue.org and we’ve got all kinds of information. We’ve got blogs there on our trips to Arkansas.” She said the group doesn’t do “service trips anywhere except Arkansas.”
Boston College student Maggie Holaham said, “I think it is just super rewarding being with the rescue. I am from Connecticut and found out about it online.”
Kelly Maxwell of Boxborough, Mass. said the group was “doing some really good infrastructure improvements here. ... Most of the group arrived two days ago, I came in Thursday and then we head out on Monday. It just warms you heart [to volunteer]. I feel like we are bringing a lot of hope to these dogs and if nothing else, love.
“... It is just beautiful to watch [all the work], and when we started here this morning, the dogs were just going berserk. They were barking like crazy and ... now the dogs are like as calm as can be. We did deep cleans and all the dogs got baths, their nails were trimmed.”
Maxwell has been volunteering with the group since January and has fostered two pups and adopted her last dog from a shelter in Stuttgart through Last Hope in 2013. She said her necklace is from the adoptive parents of one of the Last Hope road fosters. “Her name was Jayden and she passed away in December. She was a pitty mix and an amazing baby.”
