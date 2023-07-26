The Riverview School District will begin using what Superintendent Stan Stratton called "really a community organization that would help support our students," and his wife will be the volunteer coordinator to get things started for the district's involvement.

The Riverview School Board approved the Bright Futures community-based program and Julie Stratton's role as an "unpaid volunteer" after Stan Stratton gave a presentation explaining the initiative at Thursday's meeting. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.