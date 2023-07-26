The Riverview School District will begin using what Superintendent Stan Stratton called "really a community organization that would help support our students," and his wife will be the volunteer coordinator to get things started for the district's involvement.
The Riverview School Board approved the Bright Futures community-based program and Julie Stratton's role as an "unpaid volunteer" after Stan Stratton gave a presentation explaining the initiative at Thursday's meeting.
Stratton said Bright Futures believes in every child’s basic needs being met in order for them to learn effectively. It believes, he said, diversity should be celebrated; education is critical to success; and ... that every child deserves a shot at success.”
Stratton said Bright Futures also believes every community has the resources to meet the needs of every child and that these resources must be brought together.
“It’s really looking at not just the school trying to provide and meet the needs of all of our students, but to really get the community involved in that process,” he said.
“Honesty and integrity” were mentioned by Stratton as the keys to “maintaining a purity of mission." The “sanctity of the family unit” was brought up as well as “all of us together are better together than any one of us alone.”
Bloom’s taxonomy, which orders cognitive skills, is used, he said.. “It’s really working its way up to higher-order thinking skills." Creating, evaluating, analyzing, applying, understanding and remembering are all steps that were shown on the slide associated with Bloom’s taxonomy.
Next, Stratton took time to talk about Maslow’s hierarchy of human needs. A slide listed the basics like food, water, air, shelter and sleep that students need. The accompanying blocks associated to these needs were “self-actualization, esteem, love/belonging, safety and physiological.”
"When you look at these two things together," Stratton said “students really can’t learn until those two bottom ones are met. If they don’t have food, shelter and water, those basic needs to survive, and if they don’t feel safe, it’s hard for them to learn at all.”
What Bright Futures is really trying to do, Stratton said, is to close that gap.
Speaking of the framework of Bright Futures, Stratton said it builds capacity by using "the time, talents and treasures" of the community. Part of the LEARNS Act, the omnibus education bill passed this year by the Arkansas Legislature, Stratton said, is for ninth-12th-grade students to do community service. He said Bright Futures wants "to build the neighborhoods, the employees and the leaders, connect those and everything.”
Three pillars are involved in the framework, he said. The first one is to create communication and resource structures to meet every child’s basic needs within 24 hours. Stratton used clothing as an example.
Building community capacity to improve problem-solving capabilities to address the greater challenge by today's youth was the second pillar. The third pillar is centered on providing service-learning opportunities to students and teachers, "curriculum-based, hands-on service experiences to grow generations of service-minded citizens."
As far as what was needed from the district to go forward was the commitment to partner with Bright Futures, identification of someone within the district to serve as a coordinator and “patience as we begin this work,” Stratton said, “because it takes time to build the organization.”
An advisory board will be put together and Stratton said he needs help from the board on who would be "some good people" to serve on it. He talked about looking for those to serve from faith-based organizations and maybe some city governments.
Touching on the history of Bright Futures, Stratton said the organization was started in Joplin, Mo. When Stratton went there, he said Joplin had about a 60% graduation rate so he was hired to try to raise the graduation rate.
Bright Futures was in place right before the Joplin EF-5 tornado hit on May 22, 2011. “So they really had a network to help the school get back and their students get back and so really, it’s trying to meet those needs of every student. It’s trying to get the community involved.”
Stratton, before the board voted unanimously to approve the program, said, “If we decided to go this way, there would be a Bright Futures Riverview web page where things could be posted. Say we needed a winter coat for a kid and we didn’t have it here at the district, we could post that and some community person member could say, ‘Hey, I’ll take care of that. I’ll get that coat.’ So it’s really trying to bring the school and the community together.”
Stratton said Dr. CJ Huff, who started Bright Futures, came to Riverview and presented the program. He said when they talked, it came up that two or three schools are doing Friday backpacks for food that get sent home with students, “but like one school was having a hard time getting food and another school had plenty of food. The one that was struggling didn’t know that this other one had plenty of food and the one that had plenty of food didn’t know that the other one could use some food for their Friday backpacks, so it’s really trying to bring some organization to that.”
Stratton said the staff at Riverview felt like they are just overwhelmed right now and he said that is understandable because there is a lot going on. “They felt like we need this but they felt like they couldn’t take it on.”
He said he has talked to his wife about the situation and “she’s willing to do this as a unpaid volunteer. ... She would just do it as volunteer to be our coordinator.”
If there was a need, the counselors would get in touch with Julie Stratton and she would try to coordinate getting the community to try to help work on food backpacks or whatever the need might be. “She would serve as the liaison to the advisory board,” Stratton said.
Bright Futures recommends that the superintendent not be on the advisory board “because once I walk into the room, everybody looks at me, ‘He’ll take care of it.’ So they really want this to be a community organization.”
There is no cost for this program right now. Stratton said the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education is paying the one-time registration fee of $2,500.
“Bald Knob started one [Bright Futures program] a little over a year ago,” Stratton said. Board member Robyn Roach asked how Bald Knob's has been going and Stratton said really good. “In fact, they did a joint thing with us at a basketball game where we collected socks and underwear, I want to say both schools did and then that was distributed to kids who needed those things.”
Stratton said Huff told him "when Bald Knob had their advisory committee meeting training, they had one of the best, most well-rounded groups of people from the community to attend that. It takes time. We were probably four or five years into it in my district in Missouri. We were still getting better and everything.”
Bright Futures suggests that each district start out with "one thing that they are really going to focus on and to do that and add to it.”
Stratton said, “It’s really all about kids and helping our kids and we have a lot of kids in need.”
Board member Keith Baker said, “I think your wife would be a good candidate.”
Board member Darren Gordon said of Bright Futures, “I think it’s a great idea.”
Baker asked how much time would a volunteer have to give up to work on Bright Futures. Stratton said, “We think maybe starting out, 10 to 20 hours a week. It may not even be that much.”
Stratton said as coordinator, it will not be his wife’s job to do everything but to try to get volunteers.
At his Missouri district, Stratton said they had a back-to-school event with school supplies for the kids and barbers and beauticians would come out and give kids haircuts a week or two before school started. “Our advisory committee actually planned that.”
Stratton said the advisory committee needs to be community members who are well connected in the community and “have a passion for our kids and are willing to give up some hours themselves to help our kids.”
He said his wife has spent a lot of time praying about this and thinking about it. She attended the meeting with Huff. Stratton said her decision didn’t happen overnight but rather after about two months.
Gordon made the motion to approve the program and for Julie Stratton to be its coordinator. It passed unanimously.
