The Searcy City Council is spending $15,000 to repair the bridge that connects Berryhill Park to the Moss Street parking area.
The council approved last week appropriating the money from the general fund for work that includes shoring up the abutment and painting the steel.
“It’s just sort of tacky looking," engineer Bear Davidson told the council. "It has been graffitied and stuff over the years.”
Davidson said the work also would include replacing the fencing at the rails with black vinyl-coated fencing that matches the kind that was just put up on the new tennis/pickleball courts at the park and patching and repairing the concrete deck.
“I think most of it is minor with the exception of the concrete work around the abutments," he said. "I do think that parking will be important when we open up the tennis and pickleball.”
Two months ago at the Searcy City Council meeting, the council told Davidson to reach out to a structural engineer to examine the bridge to make sure it was safe.
Davidson said at the council's agenda meeting June 8 that he met with the structural engineer, City Engineer Mark Lane and some others about the concrete foundation of the bridge. “About a week ago, he sent a plan sheet giving recommendations for how to shore up that abutment,” he said.
As a reminder, Davidson said, "The goal is to buy five or 10 years out of this bridge," he said. "I think with the work [engineering firm] Crafton Tull is doing [developing 20-year plans for the city] and some additional bike and [pedestrian] routes that we’re trying to establish, that bridge may be less important in the future, maybe not.”
Mayor Mat Faulkner said the bridge will be an important piece of the new project with the grand opening of the courts schedule for June 30 at noon. Safely getting community members from the parking lot by the old swimming pool over the bridge to the park with the new courts will be important, Faulkner said.
Searcy Planning and Development Director Richard Stafford told the council in March that the necessity for parking near the courts had been looked at, and "the parking that is available over [is] where the old pool is. The idea is maybe we need to get that parking lot cleaned up and to provide some sort of safe access across the creek over there when the time comes."
"We toyed around with rehabbing the bridge that's there," Stafford said. "It's kind of a very prison-like railing that's rusted out on the sides ... and if you look at the base of it, you can kind of see some of the erosion that is happening at the base of it, the footings and that sort of thing."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.