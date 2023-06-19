Work on repairing bridge to Berryhill Park underway

A framed pathway leads from the Moss Street parking lot next to the old city pool property to the bridge that crossed into Berryhill Park. Workers were gathered at the bridge Tuesday morning to begin substantially repairing the bridge after the Searcy City Council approved spending $15,000 on the repairs. Preliminary work was done Friday and Monday, according to the city

Work was substantially underway Tuesday on the bridge that connects Berryhill Park to the Moss Street parking area after the Searcy City Council decided to spend $15,000 to repair the bridge.

The council approved last week appropriating the money from the general fund for work that includes shoring up the abutment and painting the steel.

