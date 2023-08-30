Although a grand opening was held for the new Berryhill Park tennis and pickleball courts in early July, there was a little more work that needed to be done because of a supply issue.
That brick work is expected to be completed today, according to Delk Construction, although the bricks will then have to be waterproofed.
Searcy Parks and Recreation Director Mike Parsons said Delk Construction is “just finishing up the pony wall,” a low wall used to segregate the courts from the rest of the park.
“During construction, the company [supplying the bricks] actually ran out of them, so they sent another [type of] brick in its place and it didn’t match,” Parsons said, “so we decided to wait until the new bricks that match were made and sent to us. So those bricks have finally arrived and they are just finishing up the pony wall that they constructed at the very beginning.”
Parsons said there was no extra cost to the city for the correct bricks that finally arrived since they were already budgeted. He said it will be about three or fours days until the brick work gets dried and settled.
While the workers have been putting in the new bricks, Parsons said, it has not interrupted use of the courts. “Just aesthetically, the project wasn’t complete. They [the workers] just marked off a little area from the flower bed, and people could come in from the other side. All the courts are still open and they were actually really crowded last night [Monday].”
Parsons said he thinks pickleball is really popular now “because of the younger crowd, the younger generation that jumped in on it, but at the same time, I wouldn’t say that there is a lack in the tennis side because there is actually, during these hot hours of the day, more people out there playing tennis than pickleball. But in the mornings and the evenings there is definitely a waiting line to play pickleball.”
The $2.6 million project replaced the tennis courts at the park with six new tennis courts and eight pickleball courts. The courts were primarily paid for by the Searcy advertising and promotions tax passed in 2019 by the Searcy City Council.
Parsons said before the new courts were built, “we had a lot of negative comments of why we were building them, and now the comments we get are ‘You don’t have enough courts,’ so it went from a lot of negative comments to when they were being built to now when people see how crowded they are, we could possible use more courts.”
In addition to work to complete the low wall by Delk Construction, Cintas recently installed toilet paper dispensers and paper towel dispensers in the restrooms at the courts. Parsons said cameras have been added “around the outside of the restroom and the concession area” as well.
As far as cameras at the city’s other parks following some restroom vandlism, Parsons said prices are still being looked at. “We are trying to reach out to other cities to see what they’re doing and kind of the best solution of what’s going to work for us. Knock on wood, there has not been any more vandalism at the other bathrooms recently.”
