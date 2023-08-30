Brick work at Berryhill

Delk Construction employees continue their work Tuesday on the pony wall for the Courts at Berryhill Park. The city received the right bricks to continue the wall after the wrong type of bricks had been sent due to a supply issue.

 Greg Geary / ggeary@thedailycitizen.com

Although a grand opening was held for the new Berryhill Park tennis and pickleball courts in early July, there was a little more work that needed to be done because of a supply issue.

That brick work is expected to be completed today, according to Delk Construction, although the bricks will then have to be waterproofed.

