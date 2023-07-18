Briarwood Apartments sale delayed

Furnishings and appliances sit outside of the office at the Briarwood Apartments, 2103 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway. The apartments were declared a public nuisance last month by the Searcy City Council, with 30 days given to abate the nuisance. However, sale of the property has not been completed yet and the city is waiting to see if “the new owner will improve the property so the city doesn’t have to take any further action,” City Attorney Will Moore said Monday.

The city of Searcy is in a waiting mode concerning the Briarwood Apartments because the sale of the property has not been completed yet, according to City Attorney Will Moore.

“There is still every expectation that the property does sell, so given that, the city kind of maintains the position that it has had,” Moore said. “The hope is that the new owner will improve the property so the city doesn’t have to take any further action, and there is still a reasonable expectation the the property will sell in the near future.”

