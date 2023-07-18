The city of Searcy is in a waiting mode concerning the Briarwood Apartments because the sale of the property has not been completed yet, according to City Attorney Will Moore.
“There is still every expectation that the property does sell, so given that, the city kind of maintains the position that it has had,” Moore said. “The hope is that the new owner will improve the property so the city doesn’t have to take any further action, and there is still a reasonable expectation the the property will sell in the near future.”
The apartments at 2103 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway were revealed at a public hearing last month to be under contract with a new owner, with closing set for July 12. The apartments were declared a public nuisance by the Searcy City Council at the end of that hearing.
The realtor brokering the deal, Jami Honey of Re/Max Advantage Realtors, said, “Real estate transactions sometimes take time and hiccups happen and delays happen, just like when you are building construction, stuff happens. Stuff happened, there’s delays. I’m still working to get everything done, sold and I’m still doing everything I can to help the city, etc., but the transaction has not closed yet.
“We’re delayed. All I can really say is that I’m still working on it. It’s difficult.”
The apartments are owned by Thomas Ray Kelso, 72, who remains in the White County Detention Center on a $700,000 bond on a number of charges, including three counts of class A felony trafficking of persons and two counts of class B felony sexual assault in the second degree, after being arrested April 18. Kelso has a pretrial hearing set for Sept. 19 at 1 p.m.
He also is one of the defendants in an open foreclosure cases filed by Centennial Bank concerning the property and others. Also listed as defendants are “the unknown occupants, if any,” of the properties and Avatar Investments LLC, a limited liability company that lists Kelso as the founder and chief financial officer.
The foreclosure complaint was filed May 25 for failure by Avatar and Kelso to make required loan payments “and for other breaches of the loan documents.”
The suit says the “unknown occupants” for that property and property at 103 S. Greer Drive and 305 N. Spruce St. are included “for the limited purpose of foreclosing any interest that may hold in the realty.” Centennial Bank also filed a petition for order authorizing the collection of rents.
According to court documents, Kelso filed an untitled document for an extension in the case Frida. It looked to be handwritten on yellow legal tablet paper, saying he been unable to get an attorney to represent him, with three declining. He wrote that one attorney stated that he is “a toxic topic.” Kelso wrote that he had a good relationship with an attorney in Hot Springs for the past eight years until the media “blasted” his arrest on TV and in the newspaper.
He wrote that he was “requesting the court to give me more time to prepare and reply to the foreclosure suit that has very little merit. I am requesting 45 days after my release from WCDC to obtain an attorney and reply.”
Centennial Bank has requested a default judgment in the case.
Meanwhile, there appear to be only a few residents left at the apartments. Natalie Harless, a resident who asked the council to not condemn Briarwood, said she moved earlier this month following the council’s decision. She said electricity and water have been cut off since then and she assumes the water was stopped for those who are still there as well.
“Searcy needs to take care of those people,” Harless said. “I hope they do. ... I didn’t know any of them, but I still care what happens to them. They deserve help.”
She said she also hoped that her going before the council “made an impact on the powers that be in Searcy that wanted to throw us all out ASAP. Just one person’s opinion here, but I don’t think Searcy wants to see a bunch of homeless people living on the streets out of their cars because the complex is an ‘eyesore.’ I’ve said that council there are other boarded-up places all around, but [they] didn’t go there to condemn them.”
