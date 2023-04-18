The new Searcy Beautification Committee has a list of project ideas to work on, according the Chairman Richard Stafford, with branding mentioned as a priority at the committee’s meeting Friday.
A comprehensive list by Stafford, the city’s planning and development director, and Mayor Mat Faulkner was talked about with priorities and the idea of “work groups to kind of split up the responsibilities of each of them.” Stafford said the downtown beautification efforts started around 2012, and the idea is to still include downtown but expand those efforts across the whole city.
Back in June, Stafford said he took aerial photos of basically every island in downtown Searcy that was part of the downtown beautification so it could be figured out what could go in them plus setting a maintenance schedule with a timeframe that could possibly once a month or even once a year.
Looking at what the street crew will do is something else Stafford brought up, along with what Parks and Recreation and community service will do in the beautification process. Contracting out for help if necessary also was brought up by Stafford. He said the committee may look into becoming part of the Keeping Arkansas Beautiful Commission.
The branding package that was discussed included things like graphics and signs. Look books for property owners were mentioned, providing them with design ideas for their properties. Having recognitions for residential, private and commercial properties was brought up. The recognition program is expected to start in May.
Freshening older billboards in the city was another idea from Stafford. He said the city does not allow new billboards but the older ones could be freshened up. Welcome signs and way finding signs also were part of the discussion.
In 2016, Searcy became a pollinator friendly city, and how to tie some of that back into the city was brought up.
Urban lighting and medians also were included in Stafford’s talk. He said the city has one roundabout by the Searcy City Center, and in the infrastructure study for the city’s 20-year master plan, he said there are a couple of areas that would be potentially good areas for roundabouts.
Urban lighting is being worked on in the downtown area, Faulkner said. Stafford stressed the urban lighting plan for downtown is coming soon.
A “Living Art Alley” that Stafford said was discussed years ago came up. Green infrastructure, such as green parking lots, were discussed. He said this meant using natural elements instead of constructed ones. Bioswales were explained as landscape elements designed to remove debris and pollution out of surface runoff water.
Making trash cans fun and pretty came up along with a tour of homes, with committee member Liz Howell saying the new owner of Brandon’s Place Apartments on Locust Street is in need of one. She said the apartments which sold last week will go from an “eyesore” to “a really nice building.” The new owner is from West Monroe, La., and has two daughters coming to Harding University, she said. “He saw an opportunity to make it better. It really will be good.”
Making the trash cans more inviting is small but “very doable,” a committee member said. Faulkner talked about new sanitation bins having stickers on them that could say, “Keep Searcy Beautiful.”
The committee also discussed mural maintenance – how they could be freshened up and maintained. Mural maintenance should be an easy task, Faulkner said.
A place for public artwork was mentioned. Faulkner talked about having other types of arts so there isn’t an oversaturation of murals. Sculptures were brought up.
A community garden was a suggestion Stafford said he got from a resident. Howell mentioned a beautiful community garden at Downtown Church or Christ and someone else mentioned the one that Harding has.
Committee member Dr. David Burks of Harding University talked about places that have to be upgraded in the city to make it more beautiful. He mentioned Thompson Recycling Co. on Mulberry Avenue being an eyesore for 30 years. “They’re supposed to have a fence around it, they don’t.”
Burks also talked about sidewalks, saying there were either terrible or nonexistent going from Harding to downtown on Parks and Center streets.
He said he would like to serve on a committee taking care of the big issues but said it’s going to take a group of people to make that happen.
Faulkner said more people will be invited to get involved in addition to just the committee members. He said it would be good to give the City Council an update, especially if some of these projects would be needing funding.
Faulkner and Burks agreed that the branding package has to be first. Faulkner said he would work on the comprehensive branding plan.
Faulkner also asked about deadline dates. Between now and next month, a “downtown refresh” report could be done on the beds, reports on dead shrubs, trimming, keeping them decent until a design plan is ready.
“You definitely can’t touch the whole town at once but if we can find places that we can have an impact and do it right, then we start building on it,” committee member Nathan Rutledge said.
Howell said people are noticing what a great and special place Searcy is.
