The new Searcy Beautification Committee has a list of project ideas to work on, according the Chairman Richard Stafford, with branding mentioned as a priority at the committee’s meeting Friday.

A comprehensive list by Stafford, the city’s planning and development director, and Mayor Mat Faulkner was talked about with priorities and the idea of “work groups to kind of split up the responsibilities of each of them.” Stafford said the downtown beautification efforts started around 2012, and the idea is to still include downtown but expand those efforts across the whole city.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.