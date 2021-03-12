The Bradford Volunteer Fire Department has asked the city to purchase software that would help it keep track of reports.
According to Assistant Fire Chief Shane Blevins, the computer report system software would cost around $2,295 each year. Blevins told the Bradford City Council on Wednesday that the system, which has cloud storage, is a filing and reporting system that “makes it a lot easier for us to retrieve a report” and also helps with tracking maintenance on the fire trucks.
“If we need a report say for John Doe’s vehicle fire, we can look that up very easily,” Blevins said.
He said the department would also have to get some tablets to be used with the software, and they. range from $200 to $400 depending on the type.
“We want to be economical but we also want to get a tablet sufficient enough to handle the reporting system,” Blevins said.
Mayor Dennis Whitener asked how soon Blevins needed the materials because he thinks Blevins would be better off updating things with a new computer also. Blevins said at next month’s council meeting he would bring back pricing figures for the tablets. He said all firefighters would be trained on the new system and tablets.
Bradford has three fire stations and Blevins said he thinks each fire station needs its own tablet.
There was no action taken on the tablets by the council on the new software system. However, the council did approve spending $319 each for four new LED lights for Engine No. 4.
The council also approved the fire department’s vote for Steven Sexton to be an assistant fire chief, taking the place of Danny Knight, who stepped down from the position.
