One of Tuesday's school board races is headed to a runoff after none of the three candidates got more than 40% of the votes.
Will Toddy led the way in the race for Bradford Position 1 with 98 votes (38.58%) followed by Nicholas Dunn, who received 86 votes (33.86%). Bradley Boatman was eliminated from the runoff with 70 votes (27.56%).
The runoff will be held June 6 from 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. at the Bradford First Baptist Church, 403 W. Main St. Early voting will run weekdays from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. May 30-June 4 at the White Count Clerk's Office, 315 N. Spruce St.
The other contested race in Bradford, for Position 2, was decided in favor of the incumbent. Billy Burruss received 151 votes (59.68%) while challenger Mike Clark received 102 votes (40.32%).
“I was really pleased on the outcome and I would like to thank all of my supporters," Burruss. "I’m excited to stay on one more term on the School Board. This is starting my 25th year. I feel really good about it and I feel good about our school moving forward the way it has been going.”
The only other contested race in White County was in Rose Bud, where Daniel Foster came out on top for Position 4 with 126 votes (79.75%) to Daniel Compton’s 32 votes (20.25%).
“I’m ready," said Foster, who believes his first meeting will be May 23. “I appreciate everybody’s support.”
White County Election Coordinator Tara McKnight said that she felt "everything went real smooth" with the elections.
