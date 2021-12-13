A 59-year-old Bradford man has been arrested on a preliminary charge of capital murder in the death of a Sebastian County man.
Michael Joe Doerhoff was arrested Friday after leading deputies to the body of 61-year-old Tommy Byrd, according to White County Sheriff's Office public information officer Lt. Scott Seiders. Doerhoff remained in the White County Detention Center on Monday on no bond.
The murder reportedly happened Friday afternoon, with deputies responding to a residence at 1460 U.S Highway 167 N. in Bradford at approximately 1:20 p.m., Seiders said.
When they arrived, deputies met with Doerhoff, whom Seiders said is the homeowner. After Doerhoff led them to Byrd's body, a crime scene was established and detectives responded to the scene and started processing evidence, Seiders said. Witness statements also were taken.
“The White County Coroner’s Office also responded to the scene and collected the body of Byrd, who has been sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab for a forensic autopsy to determine the cause of death,” he said.
A court date for Doerhoff has been set for Feb. 2 at 9 a.m.
“Detectives are asking that anyone who may have information about the case or anything they believe may be of use in the investigation to please call the White County Sheriff’s Department at (501) 279-6279 or the White County Dispatch Communications Dispatch Communications Center at (501) 279-6241,” Seiders said.
The homicide is the fourth in White County this year that has been worked by the sheriff's office.
