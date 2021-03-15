Bradford’s mayor wants the city to enact a curfew for its parks because of recent vandalism.
Mayor Dennis Whitener told the Bradford City Council on Wednesday that he would like to see it pass an ordinance for the curfew based on “stuff that’s going on that don’t need to be going on at the park.”
Council member Kaye Winningham said she asked the police several months ago to patrol the park during the day because she observed some “transactions” going on at the park.
Bradford Recorder/Treasurer Kayla Lock asked the mayor what time he was thinking of for the curfew. He said at McKinley Goad Park if there were no activities going on during certain nights he would like the curfew to be at dusk through “daylight in the morning.”
Whitener said the reason he was asking for a curfew during non-game nights was because of vandalism at the concession stand and the doors for the restrooms being damaged.
“It’s up to you all,” he said. “That [curfew time] was just my suggestion, because we are going to put quite a bit more money back into it [the park], and we need to, it’s part of our town.”
Whitener said the council already approved new doors for the bathrooms last year and needs to start getting prices for them.
Councilman Derek Snelson said he hates it for Bradford that the town is being changed for those who are up to no good.
“We don’t always have to allow that,” he said.
Snelson told the mayor that he wasn’t disagreeing with him, but “what about the people that walk? Not everybody that goes down there [to the park] is bad. Dusk is fine with me if that’s what you all want.”
Getting back to the vandalism, Whitener said that “all the doors are tore up, the locks is messed up, the door seal jams are messed up, which I know we didn’t use the last year.”
On Sunday, March 7, Whitener said the restrooms were vandalized and “it was a mess.” Just a couple of years ago, he said the city replaced a commode “that got busted.” He said the walls were bad, too.
This time when fixing the doors, Whitener suggested going with bolt locks.
Whitener said the city has an application for another grant for the park and if it’s being looked at for receiving the grant, it is important that the park look nice and the city “takes care of what they got.”
Winningham told Whitener that the city needs to think about replacing the benches at the park. Whitener said that is what the city is applying for with the new grant.
Lock told Winningham, Whitener and the rest of the council that City Attorney Chris O’Neil would have to draw up an ordinance on the curfew. She said Bradford could check with some other cities to see what they have in terms of a curfew for their parks. Signs also were suggested for when the council decided exact hours for the curfew.
In another matter, Whitener said Bradford’s spring cleanup will be start April 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.