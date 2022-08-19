Retired jockey Tommy Wade Byrd of Bradford had been struck with a machete more than 20 times before 60-year-old Michael Joe Doerhoff of Bradford called 911 last Dec. 10 to report that Byrd was “graveyard dead” and that he was the one who killed the 61-year-old.
Doerhoff went on trial for the murder of Byrd this week in White County Circuit Court, and a jury found him guilty Thursday of first-degree murder before giving him a life sentence Friday.
The jury of two women and 10 men went into deliberations at 3:19 p.m. and after a knock on the door at 5:39 p.m., emerged with verdict forms for Circuit Judge Mark Pate. The jury had three alternates to first-degree murder but found Doerhoff not guilty of capital murder, second-degree murder and manslaughter.
First day
The trial opened Tuesday with 17th Judicial District Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Abram Skarda telling the jury that this was a homicide that took place “Right smack in the middle of the day,” at the home of Doerhoff on U.S. Highway 167 N.
Skarda told the jury to pay close attention to the tones of voice they would hear in regard to calls. He said this is not a self-defense case. He said the jury would see graphic photos of grotesque wounds to the hands, neck and back of Byrd’s body. Skarda said the confrontation was ended “by multiple blows.” He said there was no doubt to the callousness of a man who did exactly what he wanted.
Doerhoff’s attorney, Chad Green of Green and Gillispie Attorneys at Law in North Little Rock, called Byrd’s death a “tragic, sad situation.” He told the jury that from the “get-go my client called police saying, ‘There’s a body in the yard. It was me or him.’ It’s a self-defense case.”
Green called the confrontation between Byrd and Doerhoff a fight for his client’s life, saying Doerhoff was friends with Tommy’s brother, Wayne, and Wayne’s wife and they would provide dinner for him on occasions like Thanksgiving and Christmas.
“My client had no ill intentions against Mr. Byrd,” Green said. He said they struggled over the machete, noting that a support post of the front porch at Doerhoff’s home was knocked over. Green said the case was not “pretty-looking,” but Doerhoff felt he had to do something to save a life.
He said Doerhoff made calls saying there was a dead body in his yard and said to “come get him, I’m not going anywhere. He didn’t hide or burn the body.”
A 911 call that Doerhoff made was played. He told Shiloh Brown, dispatch supervisor for the Bald Knob Police Department to tell “Officer House [Chief Larry House] there’s a dead man in my yard. Come up and take a look. I talked to Ruby, his mom. Somebody’s blood is on my hands.”
Doerhoff said the body was lying on the ground dead. “I said graveyard dead, baby! He is already dead and I ain’t running, I got nowhere to go. Do anything you want to.” Brown told Doerhoff she would call the White County Sheriff’s Office, which she notified, and two Bald Knob police officers headed to the crime scene.
Wayne Byrd testified that his brother was a year and two months older than him and was a retired racehorse jockey. Tommy Byrd started out learning to be a jockey when he was 16 and retired at 55 “roughly,” Wayne Byrd said.
Prosecutor Becky McCoy asked what kind of person Tommy was, and Byrd said he was a really nice guy who would give you the shirt off his back. He said Tommy lived with him and his wife for about three years until Dec. 10, 2021. He liked to drink and did drugs in the past but he quit them. “He was trying to do right.”
Byrd said Tommy did have problems with the law in Texas and was on probation, and “we argued like brothers; never nothing serious.” He said Tommy had a temper sometimes and would go sit by himself at times.
Byrd said he has known Doerhoff about three or four years and got along with him. He said they would go to the liquor store together.
On Dec. 10, Byrd said he and Tommy had gone to the liquor store, later adding that they got a 12-pack from a store in Augusta around 9-10 a.m.. Doerhoff wanted him to sell a water tank and to have him take pictures of it that day. Byrd said he was working on a floor in a trailer at the time. Doerhoff had called him 2-3 days prior about the water tank, which was 4,000 gallons and had been sold to him by Byrd.
At 10:55 a.m. on the day of the murder, Byrd said he arrived at Doerhoff’s to take pictures of the tank and Tommy was with him. Byrd said he stayed maybe 30 minutes, but Doerhoff asked Tommy if he wanted to stay and drink and Tommy said yes.
Later on, Byrd said he heard sirens and thought he better go check on Tommy at Doerhoff’s house. That was around 2 p.m. and Byrd was about 5-8 minutes/three-quarters of a mile away. When he got there, “they had Michael in handcuffs,” Byrd said, adding that he saw Tommy on the ground but wasn’t allowed to go to him since police were on the scene.
Byrd told Green that Tommy had a long career as a horserace jockey and had some head injuries over the years and brain lesions and trauma. He would sometimes laugh out loud at inappropriate times and made stupid remarks about Google and Samsung. He said Tommy had been off drugs for six months.
Green asked if Tommy would see things that were not there, and Byrd said, “Not to my knowledge.” Green asked if the legal issue in Texas was an assault on a family member with a common-law wife, but Byrd said he had no knowledge of a common-law wife.
Alice Dempsey, who lives about a mile from Doerhoff and referred to him as “Jody,” said she left to go into town around 12:30 p.m. Dec. 10, turned right on Byrd Road and saw Doerhoff on the front porch with Tommy sitting in a chair on the porch, trying to get away (not reclined). “Jody’s right hand was extended to Mr. Tommy’s chest.”
She said she did not see Doerhoff’s face and could not tell if anything was in his hand. She said Tommy had both hands on the chair, trying to get up and there was a water tank on the side of the driveway.
Another witness, Terry Skinner, who said he has known Doerhoff all his life since he has known his mother all his life, said he was called Dec. 10 by Doerhoff, who asked him if Skinner could come pick him up. “I told him I had a couple of beers – not going nowhere.”
Ruby Suviaz, who owns Hob Knob Cafe, also received a call from Doerhoff on Dec. 10. Suviaz, whose son is the Bald Knob police chief, said she doesn’t know Doerhoff “real well” but knew his mother for about 5 years and Doerhoff came in to get to-go orders.
She said Doerhoff asked her, “Do you want to see a body?” Suviaz responded, “I’m not interested in bodies.” He asked her again and said, “You call Larry right now to come up here to get this body.”
He also asked White County Deputy Jailer Pam Yaerger to “come up there” because he had a dead body. She said caller ID identified that the call came from Doerhoff. “Michael, you’re [expletive] me, right?” she responded with a laugh, and he said there was a body there.
Deputy Steven Seitz, who was on duty the day of the crime and responded to scene along with officers from Bald Knob and Bradford, said that when he arrived, he saw a man in front of a car. When he approached Doerhoff, he was “rumbling on.” He said Doerhoff had an unopened beer and cigarette and there was a black bag with medication Seitz said he thought it was heart medication.
A photo of Tommy’s body was shown on the ground, partially underneath the car. Seitz said it was pretty gruesome with obvious lacerations to the collarbone, head and neck. Tommy’s vitals were checked and it was noted that NorthStar EMS was not needed, indicating that he was dead.
Seitz said Doerhoff was detained and escorted to the patrol car and the scene was secured. He said he observed small cuts on Doerhoff’s hands when putting handcuffs on him.
Seitz said he went inside the house. It was bloody by the front door, and the machete was found with duct tape on the handle. It had blood on it.
Second day
Detective Andrew Palmer, who works in the Criminal Investigation Division for the sheriff’s office, was a witness for the state Wednesday concerning Tommy Byrd’s wounds. He said he spent 5 1/2 years in the Navy, was a combat medic and did four months of basic medical training and three months of combat medical training dealing with things like treating trauma wounds.
Palmer was the lead detective in the case. McCoy gave him 37 photos taken by Seitz at the crime scene, and Palmer said they were all taken Dec. 10, 2021. Pictures shown included Byrd partially under Doerhoff’s Chrysler and the driver’s side tire with blood splatter on it. Green objected to “splatter” comments about the tire.
Palmer identified a piece of bodily tissue on the rear passenger side of the Chrysler 200. Another picture showed Byrd laying on the ground. Palmer noted some chop marks on the ground. There also was a pack of cigarettes that appeared to be intact with blood on it and a pair of gloves in Tommy’s back pants pocket with traces of blood on them. In the right rear pocket of his pants there was Bryd’s wallet, a comb and some paperwork.
Another picture showed a closer view of blood on the gloves, and Palmer noted the lack of grass and dirt on the back of Byrd’s shirt. A picture of his front left pants pocket was shown with an Alltel flip phone that had no damage seen through the naked eye.
The next photo showed Byrd’s head and injured shoulder and more chop marks on the ground. Palmer said it is believed the weapon that was collected could have caused the shape of injuries on Byrd based on the length of the weapon.
A photo of Byrd after he was turned over showed injuries to his hands. A pocketknife in his pocket appeared undisturbed with no blood on it and it did not appear removed from the pocket.
Blood splatter was shown in multiple pictures, including on the northwest exterior wall of the house and chimney. A closer look at the chairs was shown. It was noted that the machete was kept in the slots of a green chair. A picture of the bloody machete was shown.
Palmer put gloves on when he showed the murder weapon. He showed the initials listed on evidence packaging to note it had been secured to send off to the Arkansas Crime Lab in Little Rock. Palmer said the machete appeared to be sharpened and showed it to the jury.
The knocked down post was shown again during cross-examination, which was said by Green to be a sign of a struggle along with dirt stains of Byrd’s knee. It was said that Doerhoff’s left thumb had a cut on it that would later require a couple of stitches, and noted that Doerhoff has partial amputation of several of his fingers.
Green also again mentioned Bryd’s criminal record from Texas, referencing a 2019 domestic charge.
Judsonia Police Officer Luke Covington, a former sheriff’s office employee, was working intake Dec. 10 and said he was told by Doerhoff that if the blood on his hands scares you, “you should see the guy dead on my front lawn.” Covington said Doerhoff’s thumb was bleeding on his left hand, and Doerhoff told him, “It wasn’t my idea to kill him – kill or be killed."
Detective Derek Warren responded to the jail to take photos of Doerhoff and the clothes he was wearing. Droplets of some fluids were noted on his boots, and droplets of blood were noted on his arms and hands. A picture of his back was shown with no injuries, but there were markings of some kind on his chest. There were also spots near his abs. His left arm had blood by his wrist and his right hand had a “small spot” by the knuckle.
Cpl. Dustin Strayhorn, who transported Doerhoff to and from Unity Health-White County Medical Center, said Doerhoff claimed the victim “was graveyard dead” and made a comment about two people being dead, perhaps meaning that if he didn’t get his medicine there might be two people dead.
Sgt. Joshua Biviano said a search of Doerhoff’s cellphone showed that there were 18 outgoing calls and four incoming calls Dec. 10. Included among those he called were his son and Powell Funeral Home before he called Bald Knob dispatch at 1:17 p.m. At 1:23 p.m., Doerhoff called First Arkansas Bail Bonds, and at 1:32 p.m., Doerhoff called the White County jail.
Doerhoff was interviewed by Biviano and Palmer with Green present Feb. 8. Doerhoff said in the interview that Byrd was “just pretty sour acting” Dec. 10 and had a personality problem, but so did he.
“It just happened all so quickly,” Doerhoff said, saying that Byrd told him he was ready to go home and he was going to take Doerhoff’s car, that he was going to “whip ya and take it.” He said Byrd was going to kung-fu him and said he had a black belt in karate. Doerhoff said he kept the machete in the slats of the chair.
“I assume I’m picking up a machete; he is already acting fishy,” Doerhoff said. “I said, ‘No you’re not whipping me; you’re not taking my car.” He said Byrd grabbed the machete, and they both had two hands on it, “to try to take it from me.”
He said they were struggling over the machete, and he doesn’t have fingers on his left hand and wears knee braces. “I know this machete is sharp. I see he is getting the better of me. I said, ‘You SOB.’ I shoved it at him – both fighting over it. I guess I overpowered him and he gets cut. I can remember slicing through his throat. I felt him struggle – I sat back.”
Doerhoff said he has post-traumatic stress disorder (he said he was in the military for two years, nine months) and his glasses fell off and he had to fight for his life. “That’s when I chopped him some more. I didn’t know how far I’d gone with it. ... The guy was still alive.”
Doerhoff said it was just a bizarre day; he never knew he had to fight or kill someone. “I was defending myself. He could have been standing. I hit him a couple more licks; my glasses were off.”
He said he had no relationship with Byrd and Byrd was real unusual, but there was no bad blood between them. “I ain’t got no reason to be dumping people,” he said. He called Byrd the assaulter, jerking him around.
Doerhoff said he assumes the chop marks on the ground are from when he couldn’t see because his glasses fell off. He again noted that the first injury Byrd got was to his throat. “I made sure he wasn’t going to get up.”
Doerhoff, who said he does “mental health once a month,” said he called Bald Knob police and called his attorney. “It just happened so [expletive] fast.”
As for the calls he made that day, Doerhoff said, “I don’t know 20 people to call.” When asked about consuming alcohol, he said, “I ain’t got a drinking problem. Other people have a problem with my drinking.”
Back to the body in his yard that day, Doerhoff said, “I know it looks bad. I’ve got a dead man here. My intention was to stay alive. On a cloudy day, I don’t see well. I ain’t a gang banger.”
Biviano noted to Doerhoff that Byrd was half his size (131 pounds compared to 205) and his pocketknife was never removed from his pocket. Doerhoff said, “He had done become a threat at my house. Guy’s a f-ing mental patient. His temper is set off when he is drinking; there to kung-fu me and take my vehicle. I was saying, ‘Let go. Stop that.’ I walk off porch. He grabbed the machete. I think maybe he had a beer too many.”
Doerhoff said he has a bulging disc, bad knees, amputated fingers, and bad hearing and a twisted pelvis. Doerhoff said he had a panic attack afterward, adding that he takes panic attack meds, blood pressure meds, has an inhaler for asthma and has anxiety and obsessive compulsive disorder.
It was noted that Byrd had a recent hip replacement. It also was noted that he had a clear drug screen but his alcohol level was said to be .16, approximately twice the legal limit.
Arkansas Crime Lab Forensic DNA Analyst Kyle Burgener testified that there was no DNA from Doerhoff on the blade of the machete, but was Byrd’s DNA was on it. Both Doerhoff’s and Byrd’s DNA were on the handle of the machete, though.
Associate Medical Examiner Dr. Christy Cunningham said many of Byrd’s injuries were “overlapping” and none were postmortem.
McCoy had Cunningham go through all the wounds on Byrd’s body and there were more than 20 of them. A picture of his back was shown, along with skull wounds, multiple wounds on the arm and right hand. She said bones and cartilage were cut through. The backs of his hands had “defensive-type injuries.” There also were two stab wounds on the forearms and extensive neck injuries.
Doerhoff waived his right to take the stand to testify.
Third day
In her closing statement, McCoy said there was premeditation and that could be seconds or minutes. She said in addition to being “almost twice his [Byrd’s] size,” Doerhoff’s “arms were long,” while Byrd had a slight build.
She said Wayne Byrd said his brother wasn’t aggressive. Tommy Byrd did drink and in 2019 pled guilty to a charge and was on probation for drugs. She said Doerhoff is the one who asked Byrd to stay and drink beer.
McCoy said Byrd’s pocketknife was neatly tucked in his pocket, while Doerhoff grabbed the machete. She brought up the testimony that Byrd was seen with his hands on the arms of a chair like he was trying to get up while Doerhoff was standing up with “arm extended.” It was also mentioned that Doerhoff called Suviaz about a body in the yard. “Who does that?”
McCoy said Doerhoff hacked Byrd to bits and pieces and almost decapitated him, while Doerhoff had a cut to the thumb that had to be treated with a couple of stitches. “No gushing blood or arteries cut. He saw Mr. Byrd twitching and started hacking again.”
Green said it was a tragic situation and Doerhoff speaks his mind, nothing there was not a lot of compassion during his 911 call. Green called that “unabashed honesty.” He said killing Byrd wasn’t Doerhoff’s idea. He said Doerhoff said, “I had to do it. It was him or me.” He mentioned that Doerhoff in addition to calling 911 called Powell Funeral Home and there was a backhoe in the yard if he really had wanted to get rid of the body in the yard.
He said that Byrd had a violent history and that people of small stature can still be fiesty and be a threat. He said Tommy lunged at his client and Doerhoff has amputated fingers on his left hand, He said Doerhoff said, “He startled me and he’s still a threat,” and when Byrd lunged at Doerhoff, “the fight for his life was on.” Green said “It was kill or be killed."
Skarda had the last words, recalling Doerhoff’s slurred speech during the 911 call to Bald Knob Police. He also said the backhoe Green was talking about was broke down so his theory on that was “out the window.” Skarda said Doerhoff bragged about the murder, that he enjoyed it. “We live in a fallen world,” Skarda said.
Skarda put on gloves and showed the machete to the jury, reiterating that there was a mixture of Byrd’s and Doerhoff’s DNA on the handle but “only Tommy’s DNA on the blade!”
