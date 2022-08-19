Retired jockey Tommy Wade Byrd of Bradford had been struck with a machete more than 20 times before 60-year-old Michael Joe Doerhoff of Bradford called 911 last Dec. 10 to report that Byrd was “graveyard dead” and that he was the one who killed the 61-year-old.

Doerhoff went on trial for the murder of Byrd this week in White County Circuit Court, and a jury found him guilty Thursday of first-degree murder before giving him a life sentence Friday.

