A 43-year-old Bradford man pleaded guilty earlier this month in White County Circuit Court to running down his girlfriend with a four-wheeler and holding her against her will and was sentenced to six years of probation.
Hank W. Grady accepted a negotiated plea deal Aug. 4 to class D felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor false imprisonment in the second degree. He received a year’s probation for the misdemeanor plea to run concurrently with his six years for the felony charge. A no-contact order was issued to Grady in July.
According to the affidavit written by Cpl. Heather Meadows of the White County Sheriff’s Office, Grady was accused of chasing down his girlfriend Sept. 10 with an all-terrain vehicle when she tried to leave a residence on Fox Meadow Road during an argument in which he was “berating” her and “pushing her around.”
Then after making her fall by running her over, Grady “got on top of her and began punching her in the face, dragging her toward the ATV,” Meadows wrote. The alleged victim reportedly said she tried to get away, biting him twice “while he pulled her hair and kicked her with boots on.”
The alleged victim decided to “go limp” to get him to stop, Meadows wrote, and he put her on the four-wheeler and returned home, where she wasn’t allowed to call for help and was prevented from leaving for several hours.
When deputies found Grady at the residence, he reportedly attempted to flee before being arrested and taken to the White County jail. There, Grady reportedly told detectives that he did not strike his girlfriend with the four-wheeler but drove circles around her to stop her from leaving. He reportedly said she fell when she grabbed the four-wheeler as he was speeding past her.
Grady also claimed that he was trying to help her up “when she bit him on the right bicep,” Meadows wrote, so he “started punching her in the head to get her to let go.” He reportedly said he was bitten two or three times and “in the heat of things, he struck her several times, unsure of how many blows she took to the head.” He also reportedly said he talked her out of calling the police because “they were intoxicated and high.”
