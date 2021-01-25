A 34-year-old Bradford man was sentenced earlier this month to two years in prison after pleading guilty to pulling a handgun on two residents after they left the parking lot of the Bradford Home Town Food Center.
Buddy Matthew Hess accepted a negotiated deal in White County Circuit Court on Jan. 11 on charges of class D felony aggravated assault and class D felony fleeing. He is currently being held in the Jackson County jail, where he was sentenced in December to 52 months in the Arkansas Department of Correction for three counts of aggravated assault.
On May 27, 2020, Bradford Police Chief David Lock and Sgt. Matthew Tucker reportedly responded to a 911 call from Bradford City Hall, where they spoke to the residents who told them that Hess had threatened them with a handgun in the food center parking lot.
The residents reportedly said that when they pulled out of the parking lot, Hess, who was parked next to them, followed them. When the pulled over and asked him if he needed anything, he pulled out the handgun and told them to “get the [expletive] out of town.” Both residents said they “felt threatened of serious bodily injury,” according to Lock and Tucker.
Both residents reportedly said they knew Hess and that they both had bought firewood from him in the past. One of the residents said that he thought the incident stemmed from trouble Hess was having with his neighbor in Jackson County, where he was under investigation for “brandishing a firearm” May 26.
Independence County authorities said that Hess had allegedly pulled a gun “on an individual in Pleasant Plains.”
Later the night of May 27, around 7 p.m., Tucker reportedly saw Hess’ truck and attempted to pull him over, but Hess accelerated, reaching speedings of 60 to 70 mph with no regard for public safety. Several times, Hess reportedly crossed over into the wrong lane and almost ran over a pedestrian down the side of the road. White County, Jackson County, Independence County deputies and the Arkansas State Police along with Bradford police were all a part of the chase.
The chase ended when Hess finally arrived at his house and ran inside. There was a nearly hour-long standoff between Hess and police until the police were finally able to convince Hess to come out.
“It took a little coaxing but we got him to come out without incident so nobody was hurt,” Lock said in May.
KAIT, Channel 8, in Jonesboro reported that the pursuit began in White County, in the Bradford area, and ended at the home of Hess in Possum Grape, which is in Jackson County. Jackson County Sheriff Ricky Morales reportedly said that Hess had barricaded himself in his house for about 30 minutes before surrendering.
When police spoke to Hess, he reportedly told them that he told the pair to get out of town at the Bradford Home Town Food Center because they were dealing drugs and that he was a U.S. marshall. Hess denied having a gun at the time, but he has reportedly had many other similar incidences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.