A 34-year-old Bradford man involved in a claw hammer attack in April has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.
Nathan Thomas Bell pleaded guilty in a negotiated deal earlier this month to criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree with accomplice, a class A felony, and tampering with physical evidence with accomplish, a class D felony. He had been charged as a habitual offender. He was given the 30-year sentence for attempted murder and six years for tampering to run concurrently, and received 465 days of jail credit.
In a separate case, Bell also pleaded guilty to multiple drug-related charges for which he was sentenced to serve 12 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction. He had been given probation on a couple of the charges in 2019, but his probation was revoked.
In the hammer attack, White County deputies were called to a residence on Newman Street, where the victim had “serious head wounds” and was taken to the Unity Health-White County Medical Center. Before bring transports, he identified his attackers as “Nate” and “Johnny,” Detective Sgt. Josh Biviano wrote in the affidavit. “It was also learned that the attack occurred outside the Bradford city limits,” but the victim had walked to the residence in the city limits.
The victim was taken to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Medical Center in Little Rock “after being stabilized” at WCMC. He was found to have “suffered life-threatening injuries in the form of multiple skull fractures, blood loss and other neurological complications,” Biviano wrote.
The investigation, the victims’ statements and witnesses led the White County Sheriff’s Office to identify Bell, Johnny Mack Cox Jr. and Kathy Lavern Ashburn as suspects and that a claw hammer was used. The Searcy Police Department helped the sheriff’s office locate and detain the suspects in Searcy.
Bell reportedly said that he, Cox, Ashburn and the victim traveled “to a remote location” where he witnessed Cox attack the victim with a hammer, striking him multiple times on the front and back of his head. He also led investigators to a residence in Searcy where he “disposed of the hammer with a request to the homeowner to destroy the evidence.”
Cox, 45, of Melbourne pleaded guilty to criminal attempt to commit murder earlier this year and was given 15 years in prison. He said that Bell was the attacker, and that Bell and Ashburn disposed of the evidence. He also pleaded guilty to class D felony second-degree battery in another case and was sentenced to six years to run concurrently.
Ashburn, who is set for a jury trial Sept. 13 on the same charges Bell faced in relation to the attack, reportedly said she “drove her vehicle” to a “remote location” with the alleged victim in it, along with Bell and Cox. However, she reportedly said she did not see the attack.
“Although she provided detectives with false information during the initial interview, she later confirmed her involvement in traveling to a private residence in Searcy ... where she gave the homeowner critical evidence and requested the individual to destroy the items by burning them,” Biviano wrote. “Ashburn stated the reasons for her actions were due to Bell being her son.”
