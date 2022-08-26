A 34-year-old Bradford man involved in a claw hammer attack in April has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Nathan Thomas Bell pleaded guilty in a negotiated deal earlier this month to criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree with accomplice, a class A felony, and tampering with physical evidence with accomplish, a class D felony. He had been charged as a habitual offender. He was given the 30-year sentence for attempted murder and six years for tampering to run concurrently, and received 465 days of jail credit.

