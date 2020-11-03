A 29-year-old Bradford man died Thursday as the result of a 4:42 a.m. crash near Bald Knob on U.S. Highway 67.
According to a fatal crash report from the Arkansas State Police, a 2015 Dodge Challenger driven by Christopher Moya was heading northbound on Highway 67 “near the 53 mile marker and left the road on the right side while rotating counterclockwise.” The left side of the vehicle reportedly struck a tree, “causing the driver to be partially ejected.”
The weather condition was rainy and the road was wet, according to Trooper Robert Puckett.
