A 26-year-old Bradford man sentenced last months to three years in prison for aggravated assault and fleeing was given another three-year sentence earlier this month after pleading guilty to attacking his 62-year-old father.
Brandon Lynn Combs accepted a plea deal to class B felony second-degree domestic battery April 12 in White County Circuit Court. Combs, who was arrested Feb. 22, received 44 days of jail credit. His sentences run concurrently.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Misty Goss with the White County Sheriff’s Office, Combs pushed his father to the ground and “struck him in the face” during an altercation Feb. 21 at a residence on U.S. Highway 167 North in the Bradford area.
The alleged victim had a cut on his lip and a bloody thumb. Combs was found in a bathroom of the residence and arrested.
He had been convicted Aug. 11, 2020, in White County District Court-Searcy Division of misdemeanor third-degree domestic battery. His March sentence was for a guilty May 25, 2020, incident and he also pleaded guilty in 2018 in Independence County to charges that included aggravated assault and fleeing and was given a five-year prison sentence. The subsequent offenses occurred while he was on parole.
In another case, a 22-year-old Searcy woman was given a year’s probation for attacking and scratching a Searcy police officer across his face last May.
Elizabeth Ann Cargill pleaded guilty in a negotiated deal April 12 to second-degree battery, a class D felony.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Brian D. Fritts, officers had been sent to a residence on East Moore Avenue on May 23 for a domestic disturbance. As they were attempting to arrest one of the individuals involved, Cargill charged from across the room and tried to hit Cpl. Spenser Dangerfield in the face.
Cargill was “maneuvered” to the ground while resisting in order to place handcuffs on her, but she “reached up and scratched” Dangerfield “with her fingernails on the upper right side of his forehead,” breaking the skin. She also “drug her fingernails down the right side of his face.”
Thomas Alan Ferguson, 46, of Little Rock also pleaded guilty in a negotiated deal to class D felony third-degree domestic battering, class A misdemeanor unauthorized use of a vehicle, class A misdemeanor theft of property, class A misdemeanor interference with emergency communication in the first degree and class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana.
He was sentenced to six years in the Arkansas Department of Correction on the battery charge and a year in jail for each of the other charges, to run concurrently.
Ferguson had been accused of striking his “significant other” in the face repeatedly the afternoon of Aug. 24, 2020, after they got into an argument while “on the roadway in her vehicle” and leaving her at O’Reilly Auto Parts on West Beebe-Capps Expressway “after forcefully and violently taking her cellular phone just after she was able to call 911 for help.”
Searcy Police Department Detective Kara Osborne wrote in the affidavit that she and Detective Mary Broadway saw “a large knot on the victim’s forehead as well as a lacerated and bloody top lip and an abrasion and laceration on her left wrist.”
Her vehicle had been parked in front of her apartment just south of the auto parts store, and Ferguson was found on foot in a creek area between the two locations, according to the affidavit. He reportedly had the victim’s vehicle key, cell phone and approximately a gram of marijuana on him.
Also in a negotiated deal, Jimmy Ray Goodwin, 37, of Judsonia pleaded guilty to class D felony aggravated assault, while three other charges (second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and fleeing) were nolle prosequi. Goodwin was given six years of probation.
On April 2, 2020, White County deputies responded a 911 call in Georgetown from Goodwin’s wife, who reportedly claimed her husband had threatened her and a friend with a gun and fired off a couple of rounds at the friend’s residence before leaving. It was the second 911 call received about the incident; the other was for shots fired.
Goodwin’s brother, Josh, reportedly was driving one of the trucks that fled the scene. When it was found, Josh Goodwin reportedly gave law enforcement a false name and was arrested for obstruction.
At the sheriff’s office, Josh Goodwin admitted to going to the residence with his brother, according to the affidavit written by Detective Heather Meadows. He reportedly said that several people were there so he got out of the truck holding a small bat “for protection.” However, his brother pulled a gun out and he reportedly said he heard Jimmy yell, “Oh yeah!” as his wife’s friend turned to run into the residence. Jimmy Goodwin then “fired two rounds into the air.”
Goodwin’s wife and her friend reportedly said Jimmy Goodwin had showed up at the residence with one of the couple’s sons and told her to go home. When she refused, Goodwin began to get physical so her friend stepped in to help, according to the affidavit. However, Goodwin reportedly took out a pistol and pointed it at her friend’s forehead, threatening to kill him with it. That’s when the friend “turned to run into the house and he heard the rounds go off.”
No one was injured, Meadows wrote.
On May 18, Goodwin reportedly admitted to going to the residence looking for his wife, but while he did admit to having a gun, he denied any claims of pointing it at her friend and threatening to kill him. He said “he didn’t intend to shoot anyone, he just ‘couldn’t explain’ why he decided to pull the trigger,” Meadows wrote.
