Members of the Searcy Police Department, the Searcy Fire Department, NorthStar EMS and Arkansas State Police Troop B from Newport came together April 23 for Boots and Badges at the Walmart Supercenter in Searcy to collect donations for Special Olympics Arkansas.
"It's an event that's kind of been going on with the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics," Cpl. John Aska of the Searcy Police Department said. "This is the first year we've got to do it since COVID kicked off on us.
"This is one of the many, many events we have throughout the year to raise money for these athletes and their families. We have tip a cop or tip a hero where officers and firefighters and EMS personnel wait tables. We had the water balloon fight a couple of weeks ago and then some of the different restaurants in town will do a day and give a portion of their sales to Special Olympics Arkansas."
Theresa Boof, field representative for Special Olympics Arkansas, also was collecting donations near where the firefighter and NorthStar employees were getting a boot filled with donations. The event raised $3,500.
