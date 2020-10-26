Before deciding to run for justice of the peace, Mary Jane Parks said she “researched it thoroughly.”
“When I started thinking about JP, I didn’t take it lightly at all,” said Parks, who worked as a bookkeeper in Searcy for more than 31 years. “I thought about it, prayed about it a long time before I even mentioned it to my husband that that was what I was considering doing. So it wasn’t a spur of the moment decision.”
The Democrat candidate in District 10 against incumbent Bobby Quattlebaum, a Republican, in the Nov. 3 general election said that after her research, she “decided that’s what I needed to do and then I’ve attended the Quorum Court meetings and whatever budget meetings are open to the public ever since I filed in November, to learn the job, and I’ve learned a lot.
“One of the things I’ve learned is it is not a partisan position in my opinion,” Parks said. “There is nothing that comes up or is presented that is a Republican or a Democrat issue. It’s commonsense budget items, and I know budgets and I know from having household budgets, working budgets in bookkeeping jobs and I understand line item budgets, budgets in general. And to me, you’re looking at the money you receive and the JPs determining where to plug it in their budget to best serve the people, and I can do that job.”
Parks said she grew up in the rural farming community of Griffithville.
“I saw the need and I used county services like the road graders, the gravel, the bookmobile because I had read everything and most students had that our small school had to offer and we would think it was the grandest day ever when the bookmobile from the White County Regional Library showed up,” she said. “Growing up down there, I learned how important getting your ditches pulled regularly, gravel yearly being out on your road and all that because that was instrumental in getting your crops to the dryer, the grain dryer.
“I married and we moved to Searcy and then we moved west of Searcy in a rural area again. Raising two daughters, we were able to get our gravel road out where we live now, chip-sealed with the residents putting up half of it and the county doing the other half and them maintaining it ever since; some years are better than others about it being maintained.”
Parks said the Searcy Public Library also has been a big part of her family’s life.
“My daughters’ very best friends were the librarians,” she said. “Before they started school, we made weekly trips. They knew them by name; they still remember them, the librarians that were there when they were toddlers.
“They were able to use the computers there during high school because at the time computers were just getting started. They were expensive, we couldn’t afford one and they were able to walk from the junior high to the library to do papers or complete their homework while I was at work. Those things continue to be a part of things in our family’s life.”
In campaigning for the JP position, Parks said she has been door-knocking with a mask on for three months and is more convinced than ever that she needs to run because most people say, “I don’t even know who my justice of the peace is.”
The No. 1 need Parks said she sees is that there are so many elderly people living alone who are in need of things and have no way to get out.
“They are lonely; they want you to come in and sit and talk,” Parks said. “Sometime they just need a jar opened and sometime it just takes a simple phone call to help them get what they are needing.”
Another thing Parks said she sees is the effects of drug problems with many residents raising their grandchildren because of drug issues in their families.
“I knew these things existed before doing the door to door, I just didn’t know how prevalent it was,” she said.
Parks described District 10 as a district that “has both suburban and rural” and said while residents in Searcy have a council member to represent them, for those in the rural areas, “their JP is the only voice they have.”
She said if she wins in the election, she wants those residents to be able to recognize her face and talk to her at the grocery store. She said she would be very responsive to her constituents.
Parks, who graduated from the former Griffithville High School in 1976, is married to her husband, Danny, for 41 years and her daughters are Shannon Parks Hayes and Kelli Reyes. Parks said she has six grandchildren – five boys and one girl.
For fun, Parks said she is a backyard beekeeper and it takes up a lot of her time when she is not at work.
“I enjoy learning about the bees,” she said. “I’ve learned something new from other beekeepers in White County and one of my younger grandsons has gotten interested, too. We each have our own hive and I enjoy that.
“I enjoy reading and I enjoy corn hole or Baggo tournaments. It’s something my husband and I love to do together. Mainly now, the beekeeping takes up my time.”
Parks also mentioned she has been collecting old vinyl albums and has found some good ones and she and her husband play them on an old record player.
Parks said she also is a stakeholder for Center on the Square Performing Arts and serves through Trinity Baptist Church. She is current treasurer of the Miss Central Arkansas Scholarship Competition and treasurer of the Democratic Party of White County.
She said if elected, she promises to “vote the intentions of the people in my very district, and it might not be how I would necessarily vote but I am there to represent the people in my district and that’s how I would vote.”
